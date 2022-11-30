Health care and education were among the top priorities outlined by northeast Indiana lawmakers during a luncheon Wednesday.
Eleven state senators and representatives spoke with local business leaders at the Legislative Preview Luncheon. The event, which cost $30 to attend, was organized by Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana.
Bill Konyha, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne, joked that people refer to the region’s delegation as the “Fort Wayne mafia” because of their effectiveness in working for policies to help northeast Indiana.
Konyha outlined several of the organization’s hopes for the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January, including funding for the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission’s five-year plan.
Other local priorities included converting U.S. Route 30 into a freeway and appropriating more state funds to the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, also known as READI. The READI program was established last year with the intention of accelerating Indiana’s population growth by supporting regional economic development strategies.
One of the most-discussed topics by the lawmakers in attendance was health care, including the cost of care and of prescription drugs. Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, said the area has the highest drug costs in the state.
“If (the cost) was one or two, five, maybe even 10 percent (higher), it would be worth maybe noting and working on,” Zay said. “But in some cases, it’s two or three hundred percent (more than what) some of our neighboring states and other states are paying for the exact same drugs.”
He called for greater transparency among pharmacy benefit managers — companies that administer prescription drug benefits, such as Express Scripts, CVS Caremark and OptumRx. Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, also talked about the need for more transparency in health care.
Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, talked about the importance of mental health services, particularly in rural areas.
Johnson was one of two first-term legislators at the event, along with Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Fort Wayne, who talked about fixing the state’s “leaking” talent pipeline and criticized the idea of a tax on services.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said investing in early learning, pre-k education and child care are important ways the state and region can attract and retain workers.
Brown tried to “dampen the enthusiasm” for spending in the new budget despite the state’s surplus.
“We don’t actually have $6 billion in cash sitting around,” Brown said. “Those are in various funds. One is our Medicaid fund … one is for K-12. I just have to be that person to say, as I’ve said to some people today, there’s not a lot of money so temper your asks.”
Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne, spoke after Brown and joked that because of his past experience in sales, he’d be “a little more upbeat.” He talked about addressing the teacher shortage and also called for getting rid of “all the red tape” around Indiana’s voucher program.
Heine mentioned the importance of asking for the input of people like those who attended Wednesday’s luncheon, including East Allen County Schools Superintendent Marilyn Hissong who he cited as the inspiration for an idea about training new teachers.
“That’s how we get our ideas,” Heine said. “By listening to everyone in this room and listening to our constituents.”