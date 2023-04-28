Lawmakers worked late into the night Thursday to make a last-minute change to the state budget.
The previous budget compromise reached by Republican leadership Tuesday drew pushback statewide from schools that saw smaller-than-expected increases over the next biennium. But a new plan released shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday attempts to address those problems.
Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker told district staff this week he’s very concerned with the impact the proposal would have on public education. In an email, Barker said the proposed budget would increase NACS funding by 3.9% in the budget’s first year and 1.7% in the second year. Those increases are smaller than the Senate’s proposal of 5.4% for the first year and 4.7% for the second.
“The abrupt decrease in the proposed funding … was especially surprising because it followed the announcement of a forecasted $1.5 billion state revenue surplus,” Barker said. “It should also be noted that these last-minute decreases to public education funding were paired with large increases in funding to the state’s voucher program.”
Barker said he and other school leaders around the state have been in touch with lawmakers about their concerns. After news of an updated budget began to break Thursday afternoon, Barker tweeted his thanks for the legislature and said he’s hopeful for better outcomes for traditional public schools.
The previous budget proposal would have allocated more than an additional $500 million to private school vouchers, part of an expansion of Indiana’s voucher system. Voucher programs give parents taxpayer money for private school tuition, and the new budget would allow all Hoosier families to qualify if they meet income requirements. A family of four would need a household income of less than about $220,000 annually, for example.
Democrats, who have vocally opposed the expansion of Indiana’s voucher system, said the budget is unacceptable. House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, and Rep. Greg Porter, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said their caucus was willing to “stay all night until this is made right.”
Although the legislative session’s final deadline isn’t until Saturday at midnight, Republican leaders hoped to conclude business by the end of Thursday night. To meet that self-imposed deadline, lawmakers would need to suspend a House rule that requires 24 hours between a budget proposal’s announcement and a vote.
The final conference committee report released Thursday night included another roughly $300 million for K-12 education compared with the budget’s previous iteration. It also includes a corresponding reduction in the amount paid toward the pre-1996 teacher pension debt, a Senate priority, from $1 billion to $700 million.
The boost increases public school per-student funding by 5.9% in the budget’s first year and 2.1% in its second, up from 4.1% and 1.9% in Tuesday’s budget compromise. Although those numbers are statewide, the actual amounts vary by district.
The House and Senate expected to pass the budget and several other bills before ending the 2023 legislative session late in the evening, a spokeswoman for the House Republicans caucus said.