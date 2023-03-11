A federal lawsuit that seeks to overturn the approval of a drug used for medication abortions counts a familiar face among its plaintiffs: area lawmaker Dr. Tyler Johnson.
Abortion rights advocates and opponents nationwide are nervously awaiting the ruling, which could come any time.
Late last year, Sen. Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, joined three other doctors and four organizations as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The case focuses on the FDA’s 2000 approval of two drugs – mifepristone and misoprostol – that prompt a woman’s body to abort a fetus.
Johnson, an emergency physician, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. He submitted a sworn declaration for the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 18.
“The FDA’s actions have created a culture of chaos for emergency room physicians,” Johnson wrote in the statement.
Johnson said he’d seen at least a dozen cases of life-threatening complications from medication abortion during his career and recounted two such stories, including one from about a month ago.
“I treated an 18-year-old woman in the emergency department who was experiencing severe pain,” he wrote. “Although the situation was not life-threatening to her, she was terrified, and it was clear to me that she did not understand what she had been given. It is not uncommon for women who take mifepristone and misoprostol to come to the emergency department because the pain is so terrible.”
The plaintiffs’ argument
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, claim the FDA rushed approval of the drugs, failing to adequately study their effects. They’re represented by attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian nonprofit designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Erik Baptist, senior counsel with the Alliance Defending Freedom, said some of the plaintiffs first challenged the FDA’s approval of medication abortion drugs more than two decades ago.
In 2002, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and two other groups filed a citizen petition against the authorization of Mifeprex, a brand of mifepristone.
Dr. Christina Francis, the association’s CEO, said the pro-life group represents more than 7,000 women’s health care professionals, mostly OB-GYNs. She said the FDA has neglected its duties to protect the public from dangerous drugs and to ensure drugs have undergone appropriate vetting.
“We are standing up and saying that women and girls – our patients – deserve better than this negligence that the FDA is giving that is just completely ignoring what is safe for them,” Francis said.
Baptist argued the agency fast-tracked the drug’s approval and said it violated federal law and its own regulations in approving the drugs.
“To use that authority, the FDA had to call pregnancy an illness and argue that chemical abortion drugs provided meaningful therapeutic benefit to women and girls,” he said.
In 2016, the FDA extended the gestational age at which mifepristone can be used to terminate a pregnancy to 70 days, and in 2021 the agency announced the drug could be delivered to patients by mail.
Johnson wrote in his declaration that the changes in regulation have made it easier for women to obtain medication abortion drugs with little or no supervision.
“This leaves emergency physicians like me to deal with preventable emergent and life-threatening situations after these women have taken these drugs,” Johnson wrote. “The unsupervised administration of chemical abortion drugs simply harms women and physicians.”
The lawsuit is asking the court to do two things, Baptist said: to set aside the drugs used for medication abortion or, at minimum, to undo the changes the FDA made in 2016 and 2021.
“Our lawsuit does not target – it does not seek to take away both of these drugs (mifepristone and misoprostol) wholesale from the marketplace,” he said. Baptist noted both also have uses other than for abortion – uses he said do not fall within the lawsuit’s scope. “But to the degree the FDA has expressly approved both drugs for chemical abortion, we’re challenging that approval.”
The case
The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, and Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk could issue a ruling at any time. If Kacsmaryk grants the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction, mifepristone could be immediately blocked across the U.S.
Jody Madeira, a professor at Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law, noted that Kacsmaryk was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump and earned confirmation by a 52-46 vote.
In the past two years, Kacsmaryk has ruled against several initiatives from President Joe Biden’s administration, including blocking an attempt to end Trump’s Remain in Mexico asylum policy, Madeira said. Before his appointment, Kacsmaryk served as deputy general counsel at the First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit religious liberty group.
“He’s really carrying these convictions with him on the bench,” she said.
Madeira described Kacsmaryk as one of the most conservative federal judges in the U.S. Because he hears more than 95% of civil cases in the district, she said, northern Texas is an ideal location for conservative plaintiffs to file lawsuits.
“They don’t have to enter the guesswork of, ‘Who’s going to hear the case?’ ” she said. “They know Kacsmaryk is gonna hear it.”
However, Madeira also takes issue with the plaintiffs’ argument and said it’s “not corroborated by scientific evidence”
“If you look at the peer-reviewed evidence, it suggests that this drug is effective and safe,” she said, adding that the conclusions are also supported by medical organizations including the World Health Organization and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Judging by his record in previous cases, Madeira thinks Kacsmaryk is likely to rule in favor of the plaintiffs.
If he does, the FDA could appeal to the 5th Circuit, which Madeira said is also very conservative. The lawsuit could eventually make its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Though the most major and immediate consequence of the judge’s ruling would be its effect on abortion access across the country, Madeira said it could have far-reaching ramifications.
Such a ruling would be another in a recent series of cases where conservative judges and courts are starting to give less deference to federal agencies’ authority, Madeira said. It could also undermine pharmaceutical companies’ confidence in the FDA drug approval process.
Up to this point, she said, the “line in law has always been that the FDA’s decisions deserve special deference.”
The consequences
According to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that works to expand reproductive rights, Indiana would be one of the 10 states most affected by the elimination of medication abortion using mifepristone.
The group said the percentage of Indiana counties with an abortion provider would drop from 5% to as low as 3%, and the share of women of reproductive age living in counties with an abortion provider would drop from 34% to as low as 26%.
In 2021, about 57% of abortions in Indiana were nonsurgical, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health. Mifepristone and misoprostol were used for all 4,791 of those procedures.
In most medication abortions, a patient receives a dose of mifepristone and then, 48 hours later, a dose of misoprostol, Katie Rodihan said. The communications director for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky called the lawsuit a “big attack on abortion care” but said it is possible to provide medication abortion using only misoprostol.
The lawsuit has no basis in medicine, Rodihan said, “so it’s a scary precedent to set when it comes to our ability to protect abortion care.”
“Instead, you can take three doses of misoprostol three hours apart,” she said. “It is incredibly safe – just about equally safe. It’s a tiny bit – like 5% – less effective. So it’s still a really good option, and across the globe, most countries use that misoprostol regimen.”
Indiana’s Planned Parenthood health centers – and those across the country – are ready to immediately switch to misoprostol-only abortion, Rodihan said, so there wouldn’t be a gap in coverage. The organization has already talked with pharmaceutical manufacturers and doesn’t anticipate any supply chain concerns that could come with an increased demand for misoprostol if mifepristone is taken off the market.
“Demand would definitely go up,” she said. “But we talked to our suppliers, and they feel confident that they can maintain access.”