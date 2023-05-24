More than a dozen northeast Indiana realtors met Wednesday with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to discuss topics including the area’s housing shortage and how to attract new residents to the state.
Crouch, who once worked as a realtor before getting involved in politics, briefly spoke before leading a roundtable at the Upstate Alliance of Realtors, alongside Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Executive Director Jake Sipe and Maggie McShane from the Indiana Association of Realtors.
McShane commended Crouch’s willingness to travel the state shortly after the legislative session’s end, calling her the “Energizer bunny” and a great friend to the real estate industry.
Crouch, in turn, said realtors have been leaders in guiding state policy, including on property tax relief efforts this year. She said her office is committed to working with realtors and talked about the state agencies she oversees, including the housing authority.
Sipe said the agency provided a record $25 million in down payment assistance for homebuyers last year and is on pace for an even higher figure in 2023.
For every 100 jobs added in the state, only about 44 housing units have been built, Sipe said. Higher interest rates coupled with increased property values have put pressure on prospective first-time home buyers.
During the roundtable discussion, area realtors brought up concerns about the state and region. The issues included a dearth of rental housing options, a need for new businesses with higher-paying jobs and the lack of affordable child care and preschool.
Crouch said the conversation was important so she can take those concerns and ideas back to the Statehouse. She heaped praise on the realtors’ profession as well.
“You all are ambassadors for the people that … are coming from outside,” she said. “You’re probably their first kind of interaction with a Hoosier.”
As for Fort Wayne, Crouch said the state has a strong economic foundation but its next chapter will be focused on residents’ quality of life. She pointed to programs like the state’s regional development grants as an example of how the government can best help in those areas.
“Government doesn’t drive progress; it’s the private sector that drives progress,” Crouch said. “But what the government can do is be a catalyst.”
Indiana has been outspent in the past on marketing by neighboring states, Crouch said. But she thinks a funding increase in this year’s biennial budget for the Indiana Destination Development Corporation can help the state close the gap.
“We don’t do a very good job of telling people not only within our state but outside of our state about how great Indiana is,” Crouch said.
Bernice Helman, a regional vice president with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, said Crouch’s work with the Destination Development Corporation has been a boon to the industry.
“In an age where employees of corporations can live anywhere, and many are working from home, I think there are a lot of things about Indiana that are very attractive,” she said after the discussion.
Helman said focusing on quality of life is crucial, including the quality of K-12 education.
“It’s critical to the growth of our state and to our economic development,” Helman said.