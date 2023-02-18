The Indiana General Assembly this week held a regular-session hearing on a bill that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana – a milestone for the conservative state.
Introduced by Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, House Bill 1297 would make it legal for Hoosiers ages 21 and older to possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana, as well as certain other cannabis-related products.
It’s one of several marijuana-related bills introduced this year and now bears the distinction of being the first to earn a hearing after the House Courts and Criminal Code committee heard testimony Wednesday.
Lawmakers also looked at the issue last year during a study committee.
Michigan and Illinois allow adults to buy marijuana from dispensaries for recreational use. Ohio allows the sale of cannabis when prescribed by a doctor for medical use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Christopher Rebello, manager at 4cloud20 – a vape store in Fort Wayne – said customers often ask him when Indiana will legalize marijuana.
“We’re waiting for that too, you know? That way we (would) have everything you want here,” Rebello said Friday. “Michigan on one side, … and Chicago on the other, it’s legal. Indiana might as well be legal and keep all the money here that the state is going to make.
“It would be good for everybody.”
Indiana restricts sale of cannabis-related product to those that contain no more than 0.3% THC, the substance responsible for the high or psychotropic effect of marijuana.
VanNatter noted the Statehouse hearing’s “historic” nature and said Indiana should be “proactive instead of reactive” regarding the federal government’s lack of action on marijuana.
Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis – the committee’s ranking Democrat – spoke about his experience with Crohn’s disease. Gore said he’s never used cannabis but knows others with Crohn’s and other ailments who have used marijuana to help control pain.
Gore also spoke from his perspective as a law enforcement officer and said he doesn’t think most officers care about people who possess 2 ounces or less of cannabis.
Josh Webb, state director for Americans for Prosperity–Indiana, said the bill would allow law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes.
Webb said the state’s current prohibition on marijuana is based on outdated beliefs about the drug’s dangers.
Katie Blair, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, joked that it’s not every day she speaks alongside Americans for Prosperity and Republican Rep. Jim Lucas in favor of a bill.
Blair said drug policies like the criminalization of marijuana have fueled mass incarceration and disproportionately affected minority Hoosiers.
Only three people spoke against HB 1297. They were representatives from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana State Police and the Prosecuting Attorneys Council.
Brock Patterson said the state council of prosecuting attorneys opposes any form of marijuana decriminalization and called it a “slippery slope” to full legalization.
“Ultimately, what you’re doing is setting up a vote to pass legalization of marijuana,” Patterson said.
At the hearing’s end, committee chair Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, said the bill will not get a vote this session.