The Indiana Senate passed a bill Tuesday targeting school materials that are “harmful to minors,” removing a criminal defense that the resources were given for educational purposes.
Senate Bill 12 was approved 37-12, and three Republicans joined all nine Democrats in opposition. The bill would also create a formal process for parents to challenge “inappropriate” school library books and would require public and charter schools to publish a list of every book in their libraries.
Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, said the intent of the bill is to keep pornography out of schools. However, Democrats raised questions about the chilling effect SB 12 could have on teachers and librarians as well as what books would be considered inappropriate.
“The problem is, we’re talking about inappropriate material,” Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, said of the provision that would allow parents to submit complaints about school library books. “Nobody in this chamber is probably going to agree to the specific line for which inappropriate is. And if none of us can agree on that, then there’s probably going to be a lot of consternation (and) disagreement through each community, through each school board, through each district, throughout the entire state.”
Pol said SB 12 is “woefully lacking objectivity” and said the word inappropriate, unlike terms such as obscenity or material harmful to minors, lacks a clear definition in Indiana law. He warned some people may “go on crusades” in school districts, attempting to ban books.
Sen. Andrea Hunley, a former teacher, held up a book she used to teach to high school students: “The Middle Passage” by Tom Feelings. Hunley, D-Indianapolis, worried the book – which contains charcoal drawings depicting the Atlantic slave trade – could be considered inappropriate by some parents.
“There’s a page in here where it does depict a woman who is topless. You can see her breast; you can see her nipples. You can see them here on this page,” she said. “However … I think that if we look at this book as a whole, it has value. But a parent may not see it that way. A parent may see this as truly obscene.”
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, asked Tomes whether he thought the bill would have a chilling effect on various school workers who could face felony charges for disseminating “material harmful to minors.”
“If those folks … (are) deliberately doing what this bill is about? I hope it does have a chilling effect. I hope it’s enough of a chilling effect that they will come to their senses," Tomes said in response, adding he hopes they will "do their best" to protect the innocence of children entrusted in their custody.
Tomes said the goal is to target “raw pornography” and not books like The Great Gatsby or Catch-22 – novels some critics have said could be called into question by SB 12. He said families and organizations, including Purple for Parents, have shown him lists of books they found inappropriate in Indiana libraries and schools. Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, said the problem is widespread.
“It is not just one or two schools,” Doriot said. “It is dozens and dozens of schools. We need to let our children be children.”
With the bill’s passage Tuesday – the deadline for final votes on Senate bills in the Senate – SB 12 now heads to the House.