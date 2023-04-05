An amendment resembling a bill that would remove a criminal defense for those accused of providing “material harmful to minors” was debated Wednesday during an Indiana House hearing.
Rep. Becky Cash, R-Zionsville, proposed the new language as an amendment to Senate Bill 380, an unrelated education-centric bill. The House Education Committee heard nearly four hours of overwhelmingly negative testimony but did not vote on the amendment.
If the amendment — which is similar to Senate Bill 12 — makes it into the bill and is approved by both chambers, it would no longer allow people accused of providing harmful material to a minor to defend themselves by arguing the material had educational value. It would also require school and public libraries to establish and publish formal procedures for parents to challenge library books.
The amendment directs prosecutors to consider whether a person has gone through the new procedures before bringing charges related to dissemination of the materials deemed harmful.
Many opponents were librarians from schools and public libraries around the state. Julia Whitehead, founder and CEO of Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library, told lawmakers that attempts to ban books create an unsafe and uncivil environment.
Whitehead mentioned an incident last week in which a person threw a rock through the library’s door. Indianapolis’ WISH-TV reported some think the vandalism came in response to a letter from Whitehead to those who support removing books from school libraries.
“I wish that our legislators would support our schools and our libraries instead of taking it upon the whole state process to deal with some minimal complaints by parents who said their concerns weren’t addressed at their schools,” Whitehead said. “That’s a local process; it’s not a statewide process.”
In response, Cash said that thousands of parents have concerns, and many were unable to testify.
“I am so grateful that the librarians were able to get here today to testify,” Cash said. “But the fact that moms and dads who are taking care of their children could not be here (does not mean it was only) a handful of people.”
Many people said they supported the language establishing formal procedures for challenging books but expressed concerns that removing the “educational” defense could unnecessarily criminalize librarians and teachers.
One of the few who testified in support of the amendment, Columbus-area pastor Andy Robinson, told lawmakers about a teen section at a library that he said has refused to remove books despite parents’ requests.
“Do the right thing,” he said. “The eyes of the community and God are upon you.”