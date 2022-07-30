Republicans in the Indiana Senate on Saturday narrowly voted to pass a near-total ban on abortion despite opposition from within their own party.
Senate Bill 1, which now advances to the House, would ban all abortions in the state, with exceptions for the life of the mother and cases of rape or incest.
The bill passed the Senate by a 26-20 vote, with 26 Republican senators voting in favor of the ban, while 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans voted against.
The bill received the exact number of votes required for passage as a constitutional majority of the chamber – in the Senate, 26 votes – must vote in favor to pass a bill on third reading.
Democratic senators spoke – often at length – against SB 1. During the session, protesters in the statehouse could be heard inside the chamber as they voiced opposition to the bill.
Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, talked about going to Planned Parenthood multiple times while pregnant. She ultimately decided not to have an abortion.
“There was no coercion, no forcing, no pressure,” Yoder said. “There was compassion. There was dignity.”
Yoder said the goal of her speech was “to buy Hoosier women a few minutes, just a little more time, to be full human beings.”
Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, said he’s pro-choice, not pro-abortion.
“I am not an advocate for abortion,” Niezgodski said, “but I will not impose my beliefs upon someone else by law.”
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, questioned Niezgodski, and Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, about what limits they believe should exist on abortion access. Later, Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, responded to those questions during an impassioned floor speech.
“I don’t want to play God,” Qaddoura said, “and that’s my limit.”
Echoing comments from Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who said “history will remember,” Qaddoura mentioned his own daughters and then told other senators, “If you’re blessed to have daughters, they’re watching, too.”
At one point during Qaddoura’s speech, Lt. Gov. Crouch reminded people in the Senate gallery to stay quiet.
“It’s okay, Hoosier women, no one is going to silence your voices,” Qaddoura said in response. “We’ve got your back.”
Addressing his remarks to people watching the session, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor suggested “strategies to cure this problem” and read a list of state Senate districts that will be on the ballot in November.
“The only way to yield and terminate power is to raise your voice,” Taylor said. “The only voice you have in this matter here is the power to vote.”
Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, spoke against the bill and said that polls show a majority of Hoosiers oppose the bill.
“Shame on us for doing this,” Becker said.
Republican Sen. Kyle Walker, who represents the Indianapolis suburb of Lawrence, also voted against SB 1 and said he does not see the issue as black and white. He said government should allow women to make their own health care decisions in the first trimester.
Although Republicans including Walker and Becker voted against SB 1 because they believe it is too restrictive, others in their party voted against the bill because they believe it doesn’t go far enough.
Meanwhile, some Republicans who voted in favor of SB 1 said they did so in order to advance the bill despite their reservations.
Brown, who in the past has said she opposes exceptions for cases of rape or incest – exceptions currently included in SB 1 – was among those who voted in favor of the bill. In a statement released after Saturday’s vote, Brown said she’s encouraged by the steps the Senate has taken in making the bill “stronger than when it was introduced” but that “more work remains.”
“I urge my fellow elected officials to continue striving to close loopholes and clarify language so that abortion providers don’t exploit vague terms to continue taking the lives of innocent human children in the womb,” Brown said. “I urge my constituents and fellow pro-life Hoosiers from every corner of the state to continue conversations with their representatives until there is a signed bill.”
Fort Wayne area lawmakers were divided on the bill. Sens. Justin Busch and Travis Holdman joined Brown in voting in favor of SB 1, while Sen. Dennis Kruse voted against.
SB 1 was opposed by groups on both sides of the debate over abortion access. That dynamic was also reflected during public testimony as not a single person spoke in support of the bill.
Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter said in a statement Friday that “we did not wait 50 years for the full reversal of Roe v. Wade for this.”
After Saturday’s vote, Fichter said in a statement that “serious issues remain with SB 1.”
“We are hopeful these concerns will be fixed in the House and that SB 1 will become a bill we can support,” Fichter said. “As it stands today, we remain opposed to SB 1.”
LaKimba DeSadier, state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said in a statement that SB 1 will “separate those who can afford to leave the state and access care from those who cannot.”
“We cannot let extremist Indiana lawmakers take away our control over our own bodies,” DeSadier said. “Forced pregnancy, which is what this legislature is promising, does not stop people from needing abortion care.”
The legislation, which will be debated and voted on in the House next week, bans abortions beginning when a fertilized egg is implanted in a uterus, except for cases of rape or incest, or when a doctor determines “based on reasonable medical judgment” that the procedure is necessary in order to “prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life of the pregnant woman.”
In cases of rape or incest, access to abortion care is restricted to eight weeks for girls 16 years old and older, and to 12 weeks for those who are younger than 16. Those cases also require a notarized affidavit swearing the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest. The document would be included in the woman’s “permanent health record.”
Eighteen Republicans joined 10 Democrats Thursday in voting against an amendment that would have removed exceptions for rape and incest from the bill.
Under SB 1, doctors who perform abortions in violation of Indiana law could face felony charges punishable by one to six years in jail and $10,000 in fines.
SB 1 also gives the state attorney general concurrent jurisdiction in cases when a local prosecuting attorney categorically refuses to enforce a law. The measure defines that categorical refusal as a “blanket refusal to enforce one or more specified laws.”
That measure is aimed at Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who signaled shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that his office might choose not to prosecute new charges under an abortion ban and stated it will “continue to use its limited resources on addressing violent crime” in Indianapolis.