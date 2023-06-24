Changes are coming soon to Indiana’s legal code as many bills passed by the state Legislature will go into effect July 1.
The General Assembly advanced more than 200 bills during this year’s legislative session, ranging from controversial to bipartisan and affecting areas including education and health care.
The bills outlined below don’t include additional new laws that won’t take effect until later, including an acceleration of cuts to the state’s income tax from 3.15% in 2023 to 3.05% next year, eventually reaching 2.9% by 2027.
At school
Several new policies go into effect that will affect students and schools.
One of those, included in this year’s biennial budget, is the elimination of textbook fees for all Hoosier students.
Although the idea was long a priority for Democratic lawmakers, it was Gov. Eric Holcomb who helped make it a reality when he included the plan in his 2023 agenda and the Republican-controlled legislature got it across the finish line in the budget. That means no students or families will need to pay for textbooks and other curricular materials beginning this fall.
Two other policies aimed at helping young Hoosiers afford college also start with the 2023-24 school year.
House Enrolled Act 1449 will automatically enroll all eligible students in the 21st Century Scholars program, which helps low-income recipients pay up to 100% of tuition at public colleges in the state.
Meanwhile, Senate Enrolled Act 167 requires all high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as the FAFSA, unless a parent signs a waiver opting their child out.
To help improve financial literacy, Senate Enrolled Act 35 will require all Indiana public and charter school students to complete a personal financial responsibility course before graduation, starting with the 2028 graduating.
Perhaps the most controversial school-related bill to pass this year was House Bill 1608. The newly signed law will ban discussion of “human sexuality” in pre-K through third grade, something critics say would effectively ban discussion of LGBTQ+ people in early elementary grades.
HB 1608 also will require school districts to notify a student’s parent or guardian if that student changes their name or preferred pronoun.
Health care
Another high-profile bill that would affect LGBTQ+ Hoosiers could also take effect July 1, but a legal challenge could push back its implementation.
Senate Bill 480, authored by area state Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, prohibits physicians from providing gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-confirmation surgery. It also forces minors currently using any of those treatments to detransition by the end of this year.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the ban in April, however, arguing it violates the U.S. Constitution.
Access to birth control will get easier after House Bill 1568 takes effect. The new law allows pharmacists to prescribe and dispense birth control, although some longer-term prescriptions will still require a doctor’s visit.
More new laws
People called to jury duty later this year will go home with a few more dollars after the legislature passed House Bill 1466.
The jury appearance fee, before the jury is impaneled, will increase from $15 to $30 per day, and the daily pay rate for the first five days of a trial will increase from $40 to $80. Jurors will also now receive $90 per day on trial day six and beyond.
House Bill 1015 established a pilot program for traffic control cameras in road work zones, allowing the state to set up the speed cameras on a maximum of four work sites. People caught driving more than 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in one of those zones could face fines as high as $150 for the third and subsequent offenses.
People who want to have an alcoholic drink while walking around the Landing could be in luck after the passage of Senate Bill 20, which allows cities to designate outdoor refreshment areas where retailers may sell alcoholic beverages.
Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he’s looking forward to the opportunities the new law could provide, particularly in downtown Fort Wayne.
“Outdoor dining and drinking zones have revitalized the hospitality industry, saving countless bars, restaurants and jobs,” GiaQuinta said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see how Fort Wayne business owners capitalize on this legislation.”