The American Civil Liberties Union Thursday filed another lawsuit against the abortion ban passed by the state legislature last month, arguing the law would violate Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Filed on behalf of five anonymous women and a group called Hoosier Jews for Choice, the class action lawsuit argues the plaintiffs “have sincere religious beliefs that direct them to obtain an abortion under circumstances prohibited by (the ban) and who are at risk of needing an abortion in the future consistent with these beliefs even though the abortion would otherwise be prohibited.”
RFRA, a controversial law passed by the state legislature in 2015, prevents the government from substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion. The lawsuit claims the abortion ban, Senate Enrolled Act 1, “severely burdens the plaintiffs’ sincere religious beliefs.”
While some religious denominations believe that life begins at conception, the lawsuit notes that belief is not shared by all religions.
According to a news release, the plaintiffs are members of a “wide variety” of faiths and represent “the larger class of Hoosiers whose religious beliefs are burdened if they are unable to obtain an abortion” under SEA 1.
In a statement, ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said RFRA protects the religious freedom of “all Hoosiers, not just those who practice Christianity.”
“The ban on abortion will substantially burden the exercise of religion by many Hoosiers who, under the new law, would be prevented from obtaining abortions, in conflict with their sincere religious beliefs,” Falk said.
The lawsuit mentions the religious doctrine of numerous faiths, including Judaism, Islam, Unitarian Universalism, the Episcopal Church and Paganism.
According to the complaint, one of the five anonymous plaintiffs is a 30-year-old resident of Allen County who doesn’t belong to a specific religion but who “holds religious and spiritual beliefs that guide her moral and ethical practices and the manner in which she lives her life.”
“Central to her religious beliefs is that she maintains spiritual and physical autonomy over her own body, including a fetus,” the lawsuit states, “and it is her spiritual obligation to determine whether to remain pregnant.”
The lawsuit is the second legal challenge filed against the SEA 1, which would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The ACLU, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Lawyering Project and law firm WilmerHale on behalf of a group of Indiana abortion providers filed suit last week.
That complaint argues the ban violates the state Constitution’s equal privileges protections and its right to privacy, which the suit claims “encompasses the right to abortion.”
If no injunction is issued, SEA 1 will go into effect Sept. 15 and would ban almost all abortion services in the state with few exceptions.
Those exceptions include cases of rape or incest, with a 10-week time limit. SEA 1 would also allow doctors to provide abortion services when the pregnancy threatens the life of or poses a “serious health risk” to the pregnant woman, as well as when the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal fetal anomaly within the first 20 weeks.
SEA 1 also terminates the licensure of abortion clinics in the state, requiring all abortions to be performed at hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals. The bill would not ban Plan B and explicitly does not affect in vitro fertilization.
The bill does not include criminal penalties for women who receive abortion care, and it also doesn’t add any new criminal penalties for doctors. It does, however, require the state medical board to revoke the medical licenses of doctors who perform a abortion in violation of Indiana law.