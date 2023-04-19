State lawmakers received good news today: a new forecast projects an additional $1.5 billion in revenue for Indiana over the next three years.
Lawmakers have until the end of next week to work out their differences and agree to the state’s biennial budget, and the updated forecast could present additional options. The House dissented from the Senate’s budget proposal Wednesday, sending the bill to a conference committee.
According to the State Budget Agency’s latest forecast, revenue is expected to exceed its December 2024 projections by $386.4 million in fiscal year 2023, $578.5 million in 2024 and $540.4 million in 2025.
Sen. Ryan Mishler, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement the additional $1.5 billion puts the legislature in a position to consider additional funding for some priorities. He also said the state should be cautious in the expansion of Medicaid.
“We do need to be cognizant of the slowing rate of growth seen in the state, and I'm very concerned about the Medicaid growth,” said Mishler, R-Mishawaka.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said the new estimate – a 2.4% increase compared to the budget agency’s latest forecast – is the result of conservative leadership.
“As the session clock winds down, I look forward to working with our Senate colleagues and the governor to finalize the state's next two-year state budget, and I'm confident we'll once again deliver results for taxpayers,” Huston said in a statement.
Democrats in both chambers called for the Republican supermajority to use the additional revenue to fund priorities they support.
“What is unacceptable is continuing to hoard so much of Indiana taxpayers’ hard-earned money,” Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said in a statement.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, called the forecast the Statehouse GOP’s worst fear and suggested in a news release the majority party won’t spend the new revenue wisely.
“After today's positive forecast, I expect we'll see a renewed effort by House Republicans to enact a vast expansion of private school vouchers, accounting tricks to tuck away this surplus and limited interest in providing homeowners with meaningful property tax relief,” DeLaney said.
Rep. Greg Porter, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, mentioned fully funding the Governor's Public Health Commission and Senate Bill 1, which addresses mental health care, and working toward universal pre-K education.
“I've been in the game long enough to know that these rosy forecasts don't come around every year – sometimes they signal that we need to cut back,” Porter, D-Indianapolis, said in a statement. “When we get a positive sign like this, we need to act on it immediately. Hoosiers need and want transformative investments that will improve their quality of life.”