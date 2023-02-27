A bill that could have made Indiana’s nonpartisan school board elections partisan will not move forward after lawmakers failed to vote on the proposal by Monday’s deadline.
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, did not call down House Bill 1428 for a vote during the day’s session at the Statehouse.
It was the final day for House bills to be heard on third reading in the chamber, so HB 1428 and all other House bills that did not receive a final vote by the end of Monday cannot move forward. A similar Senate bill already failed to meet a committee deadline earlier this month.
HB 1428 would have given each school corporation three choices: stay with the current nonpartisan system; require candidates to list their party identification or their status as an independent candidate when filing to run; or fully switch the nomination system to the primary system used for partisan offices. The decision would have been made through a referendum of voters in each district.
Prescott said that though the bill will not move forward, he will work on building support for similar legislation. He did not say why he chose not to call the bill.
“This bill would have given communities the option to hold partisan school board races, which I believe gives voters more information and provides much-needed transparency,” Prescott said. “Board members make major decisions impacting our families, schools and communities, and constituents deserve to know more about candidates’ values and opinions.”
Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, commended lawmakers for not passing the bill.
“Failure of this bill means that policymakers have put the best interest of students first and have taken a stand to leave politics out of the board room,” Spradlin said in a statement.
Although the bill itself is dead, the language or concept of HB 1428 – or any other bill that failed to meet a deadline – could be amended into a different bill later in the process.
House Bill 1085 would have changed several rules for tax increment financing, also known as TIF. Rep. Robert Cherry, R-Greenfield, did not call the bill for a final House vote Monday.
Several bills beat the legislative session’s halftime buzzer, including a proposal that would limit the Indiana Public Retirement System’s use of firms that consider ESG – “Environmental, Social and Governance” – factors while investing.
House Bill 1008 initially drew attention after fiscal analysis showed it could result in a $6.7 billion reduction in returns over a decade. Following a committee amendment that exempted private equity firms from the change, however, the updated fiscal note does not include that expensive price tag.
The note now lists just $550,000 per year in administrative costs for the retirement system and states that “potentially, the funds may earn a lower rate of return as a result of divestment, or if enforcement of the bill limits the pool of investment managers.”
Despite criticism from several Democrats, HB 1008 passed along party lines 66-30 with only one Republican representative joining the entire Democratic caucus in opposition.
Two health care bills also passed Monday, including House Bill 1003, which would give tax credits to employers who offer health reimbursement arrangements instead of traditional employer-provided health insurance. It drew support from Republicans and most House Democrats.
The Senate’s third reading deadline is today. Several controversial bills could be called for a vote, including SB 12 – which would remove a defense for school workers for providing “material harmful to minors” – and SB 480, which would ban gender affirming health care for minors.