Indiana House lawmakers are considering a bill that could help Hoosier homeowners but hurt school corporations and local governments.
House Bill 1499 would temporarily lower Indiana’s cap on property tax credits in an attempt to address increasing home values. The bill, authored by Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, effectively decreases that cap – a constitutional maximum of 1% of the property’s assessed value – to 0.9% in 2024. To accomplish that, the bill provides a tax credit equal to the amount of taxes due over that amount.
The bill would apply only to homesteads, or a person’s primary residence, and would slowly increase back to 1% by 2028. It also creates a $100 homestead tax credit in 2024, an amount that would decrease by $25 in each subsequent year.
The House Ways and Means Committee heard testimony Thursday on the proposal, but the hearing ended without a vote on the bill. Lawmakers expect to continue working on the issue before bringing it back for a potential vote.
“As we all know, there is, by all estimates, a significant, unusual increase in assessed value of homesteads across the state,” Thompson said at the hearing. The state’s property tax levies are expected to increase correspondingly, by 10.4% in 2024 compared with 2022, he said.
Data from the Upstate Alliance of Realtors, or UPSTAR, shows that the median sale price of homes in the region rose to $210,700 last year from $189,000 in 2021, an 11.5% increase. The two-year increase, 23.9%, is even sharper. UPSTAR’s data covers Allen, Whitley, Huntington, Adams, Wells, DeKalb and Noble counties.
Although the bill would not affect property taxes in 2023, the Legislative Services Agency’s fiscal statement estimates it would save homeowners $357 million in 2024, $275 million in 2025, $183.4 million in 2026 and $90.4 million in 2027.
“This is an issue that has to be addressed,” Thompson said. “I believe taxpayers expect that.”
Many who testified during Thursday’s hearing oppose HB 1499, however. They included Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, who said he approached the session with “great fear.”
Ridenour worries the bill would put an undue burden on local governments, something that could be difficult to overcome for cities that aren’t experiencing high levels of growth. He noted 65% of his city’s revenues come from property taxes.
“I understand your concerns. As a good Republican, I echo those,” Ridenour said about Thompson’s desire to give homeowners a tax break. “But I was disappointed to see that there was no way that the cities and the local governments and the schools were being assisted.”
Other speakers came from groups that represent local government units, such as counties and school corporations. Ryan Hoff, general counsel for the Association of Indiana Counties, said he’s concerned the bill would cost counties a projected $172 million from 2024 to 2028.
According to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, schools receive an average of 42 cents for every dollar of property tax collected. Cities and towns receive 24 cents, and counties collect 19 cents. The remaining funds go to other local entities, including townships and libraries.
Although Thompson noted that the decrease is only a reduction in the originally projected increase, it nonetheless would result in less revenue for those local units. Property taxes make up the largest revenue source for many local governments, including Allen County and the city of Fort Wayne.
Allen County would be one of the counties hit hardest by the bill. According to the Allen County auditor’s office’s 2023 budget book, more than 58% of the county’s revenue comes from property taxes. The bill’s fiscal note projects a loss of $21.6 million in revenue for Allen County next year and $55.3 million over the bill’s four-year lifespan.
The most affected group would be school corporations, which the fiscal note projects would lose almost $346 million in revenue statewide over the next four years. Although much of a school corporation’s funding comes in the form of tuition support for the state, property taxes represent another major revenue stream.
According to Fort Wayne Community Schools’ 2023 budget presentation last year, 19% of the corporation’s nearly $300 million in projected revenue would come from property taxes.
Representatives from the Indiana School Boards Association, the Indiana Association of School Business Officials and the Indiana State Teachers Association all testified in opposition to HB 1499.
Terry Spradlin, executive director of the school boards association, said at the hearing he’s concerned about the effect of HB 1499 on school funding. He also raised questions about other school budget-related ideas, including increasing the percentage of funds districts can transfer between their operations and education funds.
Gail Zeheralis spoke on behalf of the state teachers’ union and mentioned how the problems the organization has with HB 1499 are similar to those with other bills proposed this session.
“It feels a little bit like it’s Groundhog Day,” Zeheralis said Thursday, on Groundhog Day. “And we’re saying what we said last week,” referencing other bills that could affect schools and education funding.
During the hearing, Thompson said he didn’t want to get into the House’s proposed budget, which has not yet been released but believes school corporations will be “quite well pleased” with their funding.
FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said the district isn’t yet sure of the bill’s exact impact locally. However, she said in an email that “any reduction to the funds that are used to support schools is problematic.”