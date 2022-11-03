State Rep. Bob Morris endorsed two candidates Wednesday for Northwest Allen County Schools’ board.
The Fort Wayne Republican threw his support behind Christine Gilsinger and Ben MacDonald, urging voters to “fix” NACS.
“While Gilsinger and MacDonald fight this fight here in Allen County,” Morris said, “I will stand with my colleagues to ensure their success with a stronger legislative focus on making our schools places of learning, not social experiments in psychosis.”
Morris said in a statement that the “real battle” around education is at the school board level, adding that NACS has “been at the epicenter of controversy in our state for the draconian treatment of parents and willingness to give in to social pressures.”
He cited concerns including declining test scores and “the absurd focus on accommodating many identities.” Morris also referenced the myth of schools placing “litter boxes in bathrooms for students identifying as animals.”
Despite the myth’s lack of basis in reality, it has continued to spread, often in comments from politicians and media figures like podcaster Joe Rogan.
NBC News reported last month that at least 20 conservative candidates and elected officials across the United States have made similar claims, but that “every school district” named by those politicians has said the claims are untrue. The report added that “there is no evidence that any school has deployed litter boxes for students to use because they identify as cats.”
NACS did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
Wednesday’s endorsement is the latest example of the politicization of school board races, both in Allen County and across Indiana.
Although the positions are officially nonpartisan, five area hopefuls introduced themselves at an Allen County Republican Party fundraiser in October: Gilsinger and Darren Vogt from NACS; along with Kim Moppert, Stephanie Veit and Doug Copley from Southwest Allen County Schools.
GOP Chairman Steve Shine said afterward the appearances weren’t endorsements from the party. However, other candidates have received support from Republicans, in the form of endorsements and donations.
Vogt has the “support and endorsement” of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, the congressman’s campaign confirmed last week.
Banks’ campaign also weighed in monetarily in a separate race, sending $250 to Southwest Allen County Schools board candidate Amanda Tokos, according to campaign finance reports filed last month. Tokos also received money from three other Republicans: $1,000 from state Rep. Christopher Judy, $750 from Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and $75 from City Councilman and mayoral candidate Tom Didier.
MacDonald took in a $500 donation from Morris this year, along with $1,000 from GOP state Rep. Martin Carbaugh.
George Nicklow, a candidate for the East Allen County Schools board, also reported a $500 donation from Morris.
Former NACS Superintendent Steve Yager has also weighed in, endorsing incumbents Kristi Schlatter and Liz Hathaway along with Eric Ellingson.
Those three are backed by the Committee to Support Public Education in Northwest Allen County, a nonpartisan group that formed this year to support candidates who favor keeping politics out of board decisions in favor of using facts, expert advice and public feedback, limiting government overreach into schools’ daily decisions and “bringing our community together on common issues that affect all students.”
Schlatter, Hathaway and Ellingson are also endorsed by former state Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. Although she was elected to the position in 2016 as a Republican, McCormick switched her affiliation to the Democratic Party after leaving office last year.
Gilsinger is endorsed by the American Family Association of Indiana PAC, a group whose website states its mission is to “educate and activate Hoosiers to preserve the traditional moral foundations of American culture by advocating for these values in the home and public square.”
MacDonald, Vogt, Nicklow and NACS candidate Jessica Hopkins are also endorsed by Purple for Parents of Indiana.
The Arizona Republic reported in 2020 that members of a closed Facebook group for Patriot Movement Arizona, a group the Southern Poverty Law Center called “anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim,” helped found Purple for Parents to oppose the Red for Ed movement.
The group’s Indiana arm indicates on its website it opposes comprehensive sexual education instruction and social emotional learning.
The homepage states that “for Christian parents, public schools are not a safe or neutral venue for their children’s education.” Another page includes to assist parents in withdrawing their children from public schools.
Recently, in response to a Facebook post calling for voters to reject Allen County candidates endorsed by the group, Purple for Parents of Indiana wrote that “the teachers’ union and the radical left are having a royal meltdown that we’re going to flip their agenda in its head and takeover their school boards.”