Indiana legislators will meet July 25 for the upcoming special session, top GOP lawmakers announced Wednesday.
Republican legislators are expected to introduce legislation to restrict abortion access in Indiana during the session – but the details of any potential restriction or ban remain unclear.
The legislature is also likely to hear legislation on the governor’s proposal to send $225 payments to Hoosier taxpayers, the original reason for the special session.
House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, the state’s top Republican lawmakers, announced the change in a news release.
“In light of the historic Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, legislative leaders are anticipating a multi-week special session versus one or two days,” the release stated.
“Due to this extended session and to minimize logistical issues, leaders worked with (Gov. Eric Holcomb) to push the start date to July 25.”
The session will still formally begin July 6, the original date declared by Holcomb last week.
The session can last a maximum of 30 session days or 40 calendar days from that time.
That means the latest possible final day is Aug. 14, giving the legislature 21 days to conduct business.
In the release, the GOP leaders said the General Assembly “will vet bills through the full legislative process, including committee hearings and public testimony.”
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta also released a short statement on the schedule change, reminding Hoosiers that abortion is still legal in Indiana.
“House Democrats will fight to ensure Hoosier women continue to have these protections,” the Fort Wayne Democrat said.
Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the state Democratic Party, also reacted to the announcement. She said in a release that Republicans are “trying to throw Indiana back to the 1950s.”
“The Indiana GOP are scared because they’ve seen the protests and have heard from Hoosier women,” Ganapini said. “They are waiting for the dust to settle before they push their extreme agenda.”