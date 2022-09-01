Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales continues to campaign around the state in advance of November’s election, including a stop in Fort Wayne this evening.
In advance of the visit, Morales talked with The Journal Gazette about his campaign, his goals if elected and his past statements on the 2020 election.
In a March op-ed, Morales wrote he believes there are “valid reasons to doubt the official vote tallies in key states” during the 2020 election.
The article, published on the website Hoosier State Today, compares his positions with current secretary of state and then-primary rival Holli Sullivan, stating she “will not even acknowledge the most controversial election in American history.”
He criticized other states that changed their statutes during the pandemic to allow more mail-in voting, calling the changes “last-minute, and largely illegal.” Morales also alleged in-person voters on Election Day were subjected to “serious scrutiny … compared to drop-box and mass mail-in voters” – something he called a “total violation of the letter and spirit” of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.
“In clear contrast to Sullivan, let me make my own position on 2020 crystal clear,” Morales wrote. “The 2020 election was flawed and the outcome is questionable. There are three main components to the scam that was perpetrated upon the citizens of Indiana, and against all Americans.”
However, since winning the nomination at the GOP state convention in June, his rhetoric around President Joe Biden’s victory against former President Donald Trump has cooled considerably.
“We have moved forward on this,” Morales said this week when asked about the 2020 election. “I have moved on on this. My focus now is on the 2022 elections. Biden is the president; he’s in the White House.”
That focus involves considerable travel around Indiana, including today’s visit to Allen County. Morales said he’s “crisscrossed” all 92 counties “several times already,” and he plans to continue throughout the campaign until he faces Democratic candidate Destiny Scott Wells in November.
An immigrant, Morales’ family came to Indiana from Guatemala when he was younger. He emphasized his family immigrated legally, “respecting the rule of law.”
He joined the military in 2007, prior to becoming a citizen of the United States – a process Morales said took “almost 10 years.”
“I had a green card in my wallet when I enlisted in the U.S. military,” Morales said. “When I was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, that’s when I was asked if I was registered to vote. I said, ‘No, I’m not.’ The other soldiers were like, ‘Why?’ And I was like, ‘I’m not a U.S. citizen – yet. I’m working on it. I’m legally here, I’m just not a naturalized citizen.’ ”
Morales said the day he became a U.S. citizen was “one of the best days of [his] life” and that afterward, he immediately registered to vote.
He’s worked in the state government, in the governor’s office under Mike Pence and in the secretary of state’s office when now-Attorney General Todd Rokita held that post.
However, those credentials have come under scrutiny in the past, including during Morales’ run for the GOP nomination in Indiana’s 4th Congressional District.
The Associated Press reported at the time that Morales had been fired from one job in Rokita’s office and resigned from another following disciplinary action.
Rokita attempted to put those concerns to bed by issuing a statement, which the Morales campaign shared.
“As far as I’m concerned, Diego left my office on good terms, and I consider him a long-time friend,” Rokita wrote. “He has always worked hard and that is what is necessary to be a statewide officeholder.”
When asked about his job history, Morales said he has a “record of work ethic.”
“My work ethic, if you ask anybody, is impeccable,” Morales said. “I always have worked multiple jobs, two jobs at least, to be where I am. People can check my record. I am where I am right now because of hard work and determination.”
He said he feels he’s living the “American dream.”
“I want to protect that American dream for future generations: for our children, for our grandchildren,” Morales said. “I believe it starts at the ballot box, at the polls.”
Morales talked about his goals if elected in November. Those objectives include making car title delivery the “best and most efficient process in the country” and addressing “financial illiteracy.”
He also wants to lead a delegation of county clerks overseas to observe international elections and learn other countries’ best practices – something Morales said he’s previously done in El Salvador and Guatemala.
As for elections, Morales said he plans to focus on education and “increasing voter confidence.” He said he wants to make it “easy to vote, harder to cheat,” to make it “flexible [and] accessible for everyone to vote, but at the same time, secure.”
Additionally, Morales talked about a previous comment about early voting. Indiana Public Broadcasting Statehouse Bureau Chief Brandon Smith reported before his nomination that Morales wants to cut the number of early voting days in Indiana in half, from 28 to 14.
Now, Morales said the current system is “working great” and that “it will stay that way.”
“We have 28 days of early voting right now; it is working for everyone,” Morales said. “My job is to continue to encourage everyone to get out and vote.”