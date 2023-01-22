State Sen. Liz Brown might not have been the lawmaker most likely to introduce a major data privacy bill. In fact, the Fort Wayne Republican even called herself “the least tech person” during an interview last week.
But Brown’s consumer data privacy proposal, Senate Bill 5, isn’t just one of the hundreds of bills filed this year at the Indiana Statehouse – it’s on the priority agenda for Senate leadership.
Brown’s first attempt at a data privacy law was Senate Bill 358, which passed unanimously in the Senate but didn’t make it out of the House. She said the first proposal closely resembled the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR.
That regulation was created in 2016 by the European Union. Two years later, California followed with the first consumer data privacy law in the U.S.
Shawn Tuma, a lawyer with a Texas law firm who has worked with companies’ compliance and legal teams regarding these types of laws, said the GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act are much more wide-ranging than SB 5.
The EU statute defines personal data as “basically any data related to or connected to any individual, in its broadest sense,” he said.
California’s law isn’t as expansive, but Tuma said it covers “any data that identifies a person, relates to a person, describes a person, is reasonably capable of being associated with a person or linked to a person. It’s incredibly broad.”
This year, Brown’s proposal closely resembles a third model: the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act. That law was approved in 2021 and went into effect Jan. 1.
“Talking to constituencies, (I) realized that’s not workable for a lot of reasons,” Brown said of the European model. “They have different laws than we have, so the Virginia model was presented as something more workable and that had already been passed.”
California’s law was “more problematic,” than Virginia’s, Brown said, and seemed more confusing and complicated than would be necessary. She didn’t want Indiana’s proposed law to become a barrier to entry to new businesses.
The Virginia model, and SB 5, are different from the EU and California systems. If Brown’s proposal is approved by the Legislature, Indiana would become just the sixth U.S. state to adopt a consumer data privacy law.
“It defines personal data … as information that is linked or reasonably linkable to an identified or identifiable individual,” Tuma said. “So it requires at least a connection that you can kind of see.”
California law also applies to data collected by companies about their employees, something Brown’s proposal wouldn’t do. Tuma said the Indiana bill is “much more reasonable” for businesses.
Although companies typically prefer less regulation, Brown said the bill would provide a sense of certainty and a level playing field in Indiana.
The current patchwork system in the U.S. is “incredibly difficult” for businesses, Tuma said, “because what a business wants is certainty; it wants predictability.”
The national Chamber of Commerce also wants that certainty across the U.S. and hopes the federal government will eventually pass a unified data privacy law, Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar said last week. In the meantime, however, he believes there should be ground rules and supports SB 5.
Unlike the California model, where individuals can sue companies they believe violated the law, SB 5 would put the enforcement power in the hands of the state’s attorney general.
Another difference is that Brown’s bill applies only to businesses that control or process consumer data for at least 100,000 individuals, or at least 25,000 if the company makes half its gross revenue from the sale of that data.
“Any industry that interacts with consumers and has their data, it puts them on notice that they should have good security practices with protecting that data,” Brown said. “And now it allows the consumers a right to see their data, check their data, delete their data.”
SB 5 also would require companies to complete an annual privacy assessment.
“I would assume, with all the cybersecurity issues and ransomware issues, that they would be doing that anyway,” Brown said. “But this codifies it.”
As for how the bill would affect the day-to-day internet experience of Hoosiers, Tuma said there wouldn’t be any major changes beyond occasional pop-up windows, notices to accept cookies and other consent forms.
The bill is currently assigned to the Senate Commerce and Technology Committee, and SB 5 is scheduled for a hearing Thursday.