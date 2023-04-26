Republican lawmakers reached a compromise today on Indiana's new biennial budget that would expand vouchers and speed up an income tax cut.
Legislative leaders from both houses announced the agreement, though the bill’s full text was not immediately released.
Tuition support would increase by $1.2 billion over the two-year budget, more than the $1.1 billion suggested by the Senate but less than the $1.6 billion proposed by the House. The final draft also includes increases to foundation and complexity grants, special education grants and more funding for English language learner programs.
The budget also includes a major expansion of the state’s voucher program, which wasn’t included in the Senate’s budget proposal.
It would increase eligibility for the Choice Scholarships by eliminating the pathways currently required to qualify and would raise the income threshold for vouchers from 300% to 400% of the Federal Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program level – meaning a family of four that earns less than about $220,000 per year would qualify. Those changes could double the state’s voucher spending to about $600 million over the next two years.
Charter school funding would also increase under the new budget proposal. The Charter and Innovation Network School Grant would rise to $1,400 per student each year, along with $25 million for charter schools’ capital grants.
Under current law, the state’s income tax rate will gradually decline from 3.15% this year to 2.9% by 2029. But if the budget passes, that cut would accelerate, reducing the rate to 2.9% by 2027 – a $1.4 billion reduction in state revenue between now and 2030.
Health care funding remains largely the same as in previous iterations of the budget, with $225 million for local public health services, still less than what Gov. Eric Holcomb requested.
The plan also includes $50 million annually for community mental health services. That’s a slight increase in funding for Senate Bill 1, which the Senate proposal would have funded at $35 million.
Although the budget contains several concessions from Senate Republicans, it also includes $3.1 billion for paying down the pre-1996 teacher retirement fund – always a priority for the Senate side.