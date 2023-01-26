The Indiana Senate approved a resolution today that would significantly change the state’s right to bail.
Senate Joint Resolution 1, a priority of Senate Republican leadership, would allow judges to withhold bail “if the accused poses a substantial risk to the public.” The Senate voted 34-15 in favor of the change, which was also approved last week by the Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law.
The resolution is the first step in a two-year process to amend Indiana’s constitution. If approved by the House, SJR 1 would need to be approved by the General Assembly again in 2025 and then by Hoosier voters during the 2026 general election.
Under the current Indiana Constitution, all people accused of crimes — other than charges of murder or treason — have a right to bail. At the federal level, the U.S. Constitution only prohibits excessive bail.
William Lebrato, Allen County’s chief public defender, said in an interview last week he thinks the current bond schedule is sufficient and disagrees with holding those accused of crimes “no-bond” in non-murder cases.
“There is a bond schedule that gives the judges great discretion on each level of felony, and prosecutors have the ability — and do so in certain circumstances — to ask for an elevated bond off the schedule,” Lebrato said, if a person is deemed a danger to the community or a flight risk.
Lebrato questioned what criteria would be used to determine what makes someone a “substantial risk to the public.”
“Frankly, I think it gives the prosecutors too much discretion,” Lebrato said.
Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander, however, said the term is used in other areas of the law and is “rather well understood.” He said the change could be useful to prosecutors in situations where a person has been charged with relatively minor offenses but has a criminal history or a record of non-compliance with court orders.
“I think you have to give the flexibility involved to allow the judge and the prosecutor — for the judge to make decisions and the prosecutor to make appropriate recommendations,” McAlexander said, adding that it’s important to trust judges to make good calls.