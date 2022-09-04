When the Indiana legislature passed a near-total ban on abortion last month, Rabbi Meir Bargeron was concerned about what the law would mean for his congregation and its religious freedom.
“Jewish law is very clear in that access to abortion must be maintained,” Bargeron said. “That is the result of not just Scripture but centuries of conversation about Scripture and a very clear and robust legal tradition.”
Bargeron leads Fort Wayne’s Congregation Achduth Vesholom, the state’s oldest Jewish congregation. He said the Jewish position on abortion is “rooted in Torah,” and that his religion’s teachings on the issue are “not at all controversial and (are) very settled.”
“A paramount principle of Jewish law is the protection of life,” Bargeron said. “We also believe that life begins at birth and that a fetus is considered part of a woman’s body until birth occurs. Therefore, abortion, in order to protect life, which we would define as the physical and mental well-being of the pregnant woman, must be available.”
Some local faith leaders say the widespread belief that all religious people are anti-abortion just isn’t true.
Congregation Achduth Vesholom is a member of the Union for Reform Judaism, one of many denominations that support abortion rights. According to a 2016 Pew Research Center study, other faiths with similar beliefs on abortion include Conservative Judaism, the Presbyterian Church, Unitarian Universalism and the United Church of Christ.
Meanwhile, the two largest religious denominations in the United States, the Roman Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Convention – an evangelical Protestant faith – both oppose abortion.
Other prominent U.S. religions that oppose abortion include Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon Church, and the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination.
In Indiana, 31% of adults identify as members of an evangelical Protestant denomination, while 18% identify as Catholic, according to Pew’s most recent Religious Landscape Study. In all, 72% of Hoosiers identify as Christian.
Political debates about abortion access often revolve around religion, and this past special session of the Indiana legislature was no different.
During testimony, many anti-abortion speakers shared verses from the Bible and invoked God, including one man who told legislators he “will pray that God will humble you.”
Some who spoke against banning abortion also appealed to religion, including Dr. Elizabeth Eglen.
“I grew up in the Christian church,” Eglen said while addressing policies that would have eliminated the bill’s exception for cases of rape, “and I cannot imagine how someone would advocate that in the name of God.”
Lawmakers, too, brought up religion. Rep. Ann Vermilion, R-Marion, said she believed God would not condemn women at an abortion clinic while explaining her vote against the abortion ban.
“I believe that the Lord Jesus would never call a woman a murderer, a pro-abortion, a baby-killer,” Vermilion said. “I despise those words.”
For Bargeron and other local religious leaders, some of the views expressed during the special session – particularly by anti-abortion activists – don’t align with their own denominations’ doctrine.
The Rev. Anne Epling serves as the pastor at Fort Wayne’s First Presbyterian Church. She said the Presbyterian church “believes in a woman’s sacred worth” and that “the creator has given her the capacity to make choices – and among those choices would include the ability to decide” whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy.
Epling said some people have experienced “surprise and, in part, relief” when they discover her beliefs on abortion. In May, she wrote an opinion column in the Journal Gazette about those beliefs.
Non-religious people “might tend to think that all religious people are anti-choice,” Epling said. The reason could be that those who belong to religions that support abortion rights aren’t as outspoken on the issue as those who oppose abortion.
“I do think only one religious voice has been heard in the debate the past 30-some years, and I, in part, fault myself for not speaking up sooner about it,” Epling said. “One can absolutely be a person of faith and be pro-choice.”
The Rev. Sara Ofner-Seals, associate pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church, said her denomination has supported abortion rights since before Roe v. Wade. Fort Wayne’s Plymouth Church is part of the United Church of Christ.
“I would say that the United Church of Christ as a denomination follows what I think is the majority of medical and scientific consensus, which is that an embryo is not necessarily a baby and that life does not necessarily begin at conception,” Ofner-Seals said. “We have a fundamental difference of opinion when it comes to when life begins and believe that it should be up to the pregnant person to decide what to do if they become pregnant.”
Ofner-Seals also said she believes Christianity teaches compassion “above everything else.”
“There are simply too many scenarios in which forcing someone to carry a pregnancy to term is not compassionate and can be cruel – especially in cases where there has been abuse or assault, especially in cases where there has been a minor who has been abused or assaulted,” Ofner-Seals said.
“To force that person to carry a pregnancy to term is cruel,” she continued. “It is not compassionate, and there are many, many other scenarios that could be named where I think in the name of love and compassion and mercy, which is what our religion teaches, a person needs to be able to have autonomy over their own body and make their own choices.”
Epling said the state’s abortion ban shows anti-abortion advocates’ lack of faith and trust in women.
“State legislators and the governor … think that they know better than that woman does,” Epling said. “Absolutely, that’s what’s happening. They do not trust women to make decisions about their lives.”
Ofner-Seals called the ban, which is set to go into effect Sept. 15 pending a legal challenge filed last week, “the opposite of religious freedom.” She said the “loudest voices” on the issue don’t necessarily represent the majority opinion on abortion.
“I think that what has happened in Indiana and across the nation in many states is that a minority religious opinion has been imposed on everyone else,” Ofner-Seals said. “I believe in the dignity of all people to be able to practice their religion freely, 100 percent. However, I don’t think that one group’s religious views should be imposed on everyone else.”
Even within denominations, not all members feel the same way.
For example, despite the Catholic Church’s firm stance against abortion, 48% of U.S. Catholics believe the procedure should be legal in all or most cases, while 47% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases, according to Pew.
Like Ofner-Seals, Bargeron also has concerns about the ban and its effect on religious liberty for Hoosiers.
“It often comes up in discourse that religious freedom is a very highly held value, particularly in conservative political discourse,” Bargeron said. “What’s very interesting is, and what’s very clear to me, is that this law interferes with the religious liberty of people who practice Judaism.”
It’s not just that the ban could interfere with the rights of Jewish people, though. Bargeron also said that, in addition to being a religious question, the issue is a “question of social justice that is now at the top of the agenda in our society.”
“We believe that it is our job as humanity to complete God’s creation, and part of doing that is creating justice for everyone,” Bargeron said.
“The situation that this places any woman in Indiana, who needs access to abortion services and cannot get it, is of equal concern to me as a Jew as the specifics of Jewish law regarding when abortion access should happen.”
“If there is injustice in the world,” he said, “we believe very strongly that we must act to remedy that injustice.”