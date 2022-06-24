Indiana Republicans plan to introduce state abortion restrictions following Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Writing for the 6-3 majority in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Samuel Alito declared Roe and another abortion rights case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, were wrongly decided and that there is no constitutional right to abortion.
With the ruling, 13 states including Kentucky and Missouri have “trigger laws” that will now immediately ban abortion. Others, such as Michigan, have pre-Roe bans on the books that could go back into effect.
No such laws exist in Indiana, so abortion remains legal in the state. But with a special session scheduled to begin July 6, that is likely to change. Republican leaders Gov. Eric Holcomb, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston announced Friday morning there are plans to introduce legislation to restrict abortion access in the state.
”The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.”
Huston, who earlier this year encouraged Holcomb to call a special session following the Dobbs ruling, said that he expects state legislators to introduce measures to restrict abortion when the special session begins.
“Today’s decision rightfully returns the question of abortion back to the people and the states, and we’re excited to build on Indiana’s already strong pro-life track record,” Huston said in a statement.
Bray released a similar statement, saying that Indiana “can begin to formulate a policy that is right for Indiana that protects unborn children and cares for the health and lives of mothers and their babies.”
Both Huston and Bray mentioned the importance of allowing “all sides” to be heard.
“We recognize the passion from all sides on this issue,” Huston said, “and that’s why I expect the General Assembly to thoughtfully vet any legislation through the full legislative process, including committee hearings and public testimony.”
The special session can last for a maximum of 30 session days or 40 calendar days.
Democrats have condemned the Dobbs decision, however. Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said in a statement the ruling “rolls back nearly half a century of reproductive health care protections.” He said House Democrats are “prepared to fight” anti-abortion legislation.
Republicans hold a supermajority in both houses, meaning they don’t need Democratic votes to pass abortion restrictions.
Other elected Republicans, including Attorney General Todd Rokita and Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young, also released statements supporting the decision.
State Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, who has previously supported multiple anti-abortion bills, called the decision “a new chapter in our nation’s history.”
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, sent a letter to Holcomb calling for a statewide abortion ban.
“Now, we can end abortion once and for all,” Banks wrote.