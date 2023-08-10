Child care licensing, affordability and viability were among the topics discussed when 19 Hoosiers spoke at a hearing of the state's legislative Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services Interim Study Committee.
Three Indiana Summer Study Committees made up of state senators and state house representatives review topics for further study chosen by the Legislative Council. The Legislative Council and the summer committees are divided equally between state senators and representatives.
The study committee on Wednesday focused only on child care leading into the next legislative session, which begins in January. Indiana State Senator Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, said the hearing was a “good discussion” on balancing the issues within child care.
Marilyn Moran-Townsend, co-founder and CEO of CVC Communications and The Fortitude Fund's board chairwoman, testified about challenges facing family child care providers. The Fortitude Fund supports local entrepreneurs by providing funds for startups, connections to mentors and money. Some of the nonprofit's grants go to those child care providers.
“We were very excited that the state legislators were very interested in the conversation,” Moran-Townsend said during a phone interview after the hearing.
She said the child care market is “largely upside-down” for those wanting to work in the field because of various barriers. Moran-Townsend, along with John Niederman, presented recommendations to the summer study committee that they said would help break the barriers. They included:
* Remove the term “residential” from the child care home Class II definition, allowing more providers to operate in rented spaces.
* Rename the Class II home-based license category “Group Child care” and adopt North Dakota’s licensing model allowing up to 30 children in group child care rather than limiting it to 16.
* Add to Indiana Code to allow more than one licensed group child care operator in one physical setting, which would allow child care workers to form cooperatives and partnerships.
These recommendations could be pursued as bills by state legislators, which could benefit child care providers such as Deondra Steward.
Steward operates Unique Cherubs Family Childcare in Fort Wayne. Along with Moran-Townsend, Steward spoke to the committee about the struggles she sees and experiences.
“I don’t have a staff. It’s just me,” Steward told the committee. “In order for me to provide the funds to have a staff, I have to be at full capacity. My ratio for my home, I can have up to 10 children with a mixed age group. If those children are infants, the ratio (of children to employee) goes down. I cannot afford to pay staff to run my program while I’m gone because I have to be at full capacity to even give a living wage to another staff member. I’m actually competing with Taco Bell and McDonald’s in order to get staff.”
Steward said her 15-year-old daughter did not want work with her during the summer because Steward would be able to pay her only $10 an hour and at Taco Bell she could get $17.
“It is difficult. It is sad that a lot of (child care) providers are running their programs by themselves,” Steward said.
Although child care providers understand the state regulations and licensing in order to operate, the process can make things much more difficult for a smaller family child care program, she said.
“Having more regulated rules that were the same for everyone, I’m going to be honest, family child care jumped through hoops in order to stay open,” Steward said. “But the only reason why I’m still open is because of the stabilization grant that the state was able to provide for many, many programs. We are losing our family child care providers because the sustainability is just not there.”