Hoosiers whose student loan debt is forgiven under President Joe Biden’s plan could face more than $1,000 in additional state taxes.
One state Democratic lawmaker announced his plans to address the tax code in a statement Tuesday.
The president announced last month that those who earn less than $125,000 annually as an individual or $250,000 as a household will have up to $10,000 of their federal student loan debt canceled, and those who received Pell Grants will have up to $20,000 of that debt forgiven.
While no federal taxes will be assessed on the canceled debt, it isn’t exempt in some states — including Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed Tuesday the debt forgiveness will count as taxable income. It will be taxed at the state tax rate, 3.23%, and county taxes will be assessed as well.
For Allen County, that local tax rate is 1.48%. That means a resident of the county who had $10,000 in student loan debt forgiven would pay an additional $471, while a resident who had $20,000 forgiven would pay an additional $942.
The state legislature decoupled Indiana’s tax code from a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that excluded certain circumstances of student loan cancellation from the calculation of gross income at the federal level, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Revenue.
“The federal government and the vast majority of other states have correctly chosen not to tax student debt forgiveness,” Rep. Gregory Porter said. “I can't say I'm surprised Indiana has chosen to take a punitive stance on a policy meant to give working-class Americans relief, but there's still time to change this.”
The Indianapolis Democrat said he is drafting a bill that would “retroactively eliminate and nullify any state individual income tax being imposed on Hoosiers who are finally in a position to receive vital student debt relief.”
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said in a statement he is aware of the issue and expects “conversations to continue as we head into the next legislative session.”