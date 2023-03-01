The race to replace Jim Banks in Congress is heating up as state Sen. Andy Zay is set to kick off his campaign tomorrow.
Zay, R-Huntington, will join Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran Mike Felker and Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes as the only three candidates to declare for Indiana’s Third Congressional District so far. Banks will vacate the seat he’s held since 2017 next year as he’s running for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.
In a column submitted Wednesday to The Journal Gazette, Zay said he’s running to turn Washington, D.C.’s focus toward helping “everyday Americans.”
“For too long we have seen Main Street go by the wayside while Washington, D.C. has become one of the wealthiest areas in the country,” he wrote. “As the government gets bigger, Main Street businesses and economic opportunities get smaller. That’s not how things should be.”
Zay also took aim at President Joe Biden, blaming his administration for “Chinese aggression, rampant inflation and crushing the livelihoods of working Americans.”
If elected to Congress, Zay said he would cut taxes, work to balance the federal budget and oppose “woke ideologies.” In the editorial, he also voiced support for a federal abortion ban.
“I will stand up for our values and promote a culture of life based in faith, empowering parents and protecting our rights granted by the Constitution,” Zay wrote.
Tomorrow afternoon, Zay will announce his candidacy at Nick’s Kitchen, a Huntington restaurant where the breaded pork tenderloin allegedly originated.
In January, Zay announced in a news release he was exploring a bid for the Third District seat. He officially filed February 13 with the Federal Election Commission.
Zay was elected by a Republican caucus in 2016 to replace Banks as the 17th State Senate district’s representative in Indianapolis and won reelection to a second term last year.
Likes, a former legislative staffer at the Statehouse, filed Jan. 15 with the Federal Elections Commission. Likes said Wednesday he plans to kick off his campaign later this month or in April.