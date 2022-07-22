Indiana’s unemployment rate in June was 2.4%, a slight uptick from the previous month's 2.2% figure, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Still, state officials today said Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose from 62.9% in May to 63.1% in June, remaining above the national rate of 62.2%. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes employed Hoosiers and those seeking work, stands at 3,378,333 – an increase of 13,632 from the previous month.
This is the highest level since February 2020.
“For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana,” said Josh Richardson, interim commissioner of the DWD. “And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”
Private sector employment in Indiana rose by 5,000 jobs over the last month, a gain of 108,300 jobs from this time last year. Total private employment is 2,765,700. Industries experiencing job increases in June include:
- Leisure and Hospitality (+6,700)
- Financial Activities (+500)
- Manufacturing (+100)
As of July 18, there were 156,813 open job postings throughout the state. Officials said 14,757 people received unemployment benefits in June.
Nationally, the unemployment rate last month was 3.6%, holding steady from May.