The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said today it is extending its statewide Air Quality Action Day through Monday because it forecasts high levels of fine particles in the air from Canadian wildfires.
Smoke and particulate matter will be moving into the state on Sunday, raising particulate levels to unhealthy for sensitive groups, the department said in a statement.
Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high exposure, the statement said. It said sensitive groups should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions.