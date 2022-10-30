Tom McDermott came out swinging during a televised forum last week. Some of his ire, though, wasn’t directed at his opponent, Republican Sen. Todd Young, but rather at his own political party.
When asked what direction he would like to see his party go, the Democratic senate candidate told IN Focus he thinks national Democrats “wrote off” Indiana during this year’s midterm election.
“They’ve lost confidence that Democrats can win in Indiana,” he said. “And I know that’s not the case.”
McDermott characterized himself as a “great challenger” but lamented that he’s been “ignored by the Democratic leadership.”
“They could care less about my race. Heck, I didn’t even get a phone call to say, ‘Congratulations, you won the primary,’ ” McDermott said. “Frankly, I think the leadership in Washington, D.C., looks at the Democratic Party and they care only about the deep blue states. They forgot about places like Indiana.”
Surprisingly strong standing in polls
McDermott isn’t the only Midwest candidate questioning the Democratic Party’s national strategy.
Fellow senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, recently told the Washington Post the national party has “been known not to make very good strategic decisions over the years.” Ryan, who is polling higher than expected against Republican candidate J.D. Vance, also said that rank-and-file Democrats are frustrated that “leadership doesn’t quite understand where we want this party to be.”
Jessica McClellan, Indiana’s Democratic candidate for state treasurer, also addressed those concerns Friday on McDermott’s podcast, “Left of Center.”
“They put a big red stamp here,” McClellan said. “They never come here. They never talk to us. They don’t know anything about our voters. And they don’t know anything about our state.”
McDermott added that although he supported President Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign, he’s “mad at the president” because Indiana and Democratic Hoosier candidates “aren’t important to him.”
Hoosiers haven’t been heavily surveyed about their preferences in the midterms. Results of only two polls have been publicly released – those for the U.S. senate and secretary of state races. But based on those, like Ryan, McDermott and Democratic secretary of state candidate Destiny Wells are performing better in polls than would be expected in a state where Donald Trump received about 57% of the vote in the last two presidential elections.
One poll, which was conducted before news of sexual misconduct allegations against Republican candidate Diego Morales, even showed Wells led her opponent 36% to 32%, with Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer at 7% and a quarter of voters unsure of who they’ll vote for.
Wells described Morales as “an awful candidate” who’s made “plenty of unforced errors” and argued more money would go a long way toward her campaign.
“There’s a big chunk of undecided voters that could be so easily picked up if these national organizations, even party organizations, just spent a little resources,” Wells said, adding that Indiana is also a relatively cheap state to buy advertising in.
Join forces, split donations
Zach Brown, McDermott’s campaign manager, said more financial help from organizations including the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which did not respond to requests for comment, would help. But Brown said he feels “pretty good about the strategy we’ve taken.”
“We have over $200,000 on television already. We’re about to add more to that in the very near future,” Brown said. “We’ve spent over $150,000 on digital ads so far. We’re going to continue to push money into that as we get late money.”
By contrast, a spokesman for Young’s campaign said the Republican has spent $1.67 million on television and digital so far, with $896,000 more booked before election day.
“What could we have done with more money? I think it’s pretty easy,” Brown said. “We could have done more polling. We could have done more television ads. We could have done more digital ads. But at the end of the day, we feel like we have the right message.”
McDermott joined forces this month with two fellow Democratic Senate hopefuls in red states, South Dakota’s Brian Bengs and Kansas’ Mark Holland, to create the Heartland Senate Fund, which will split donations evenly between the three candidates.
Brown understands that people at the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and other national Democratic Party-aligned groups “have a lot of things on their plate” and often look at past results to predict where money would be best spent.
“It’s a funneling down of their resources to places where they think they can make the most difference,” Brown said. “We honestly, probably, disagree with that. There’s a lot of valid reasons to come into a state like Indiana.”
Trying to save democracy
One of the reasons national Democrats and party-aligned groups should focus more on Indiana, Wells said, is the candidate she hopes to defeat next month.
Her Republican opponent, Morales, has previously cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election, including writing an opinion piece this year calling it a “scam” and claiming it “was flawed and the outcome is questionable.”
Wells said that while Democrats are “talking about saving democracy all the time,” the party’s lack of support for her campaign contradicts that goal.
“If you are progressing this mission that we are the pro-democracy party, that we’re going to save democracy, yet you are just willfully allowing an election denier to run election in one of the states,” Wells asked, “where’s your priorities?”
She argues the national party apparatus has focused on secretary of state races that are more likely to have a direct impact on the 2024 race – states that, unlike Indiana, are expected to be presidential battlegrounds in two years. While the swing-state strategy might help safeguard the next presidential election, Wells said, it is “leaving states behind” and ignoring the future consequences at the state level.
“Indiana democracy is just as important as Arizona democracy or Michigan democracy, New Mexico democracy, Georgia democracy,” Wells said, naming other states where GOP candidates have questioned or denied the results of the 2020 election. “We have to do both. Democrats have to play everywhere to save democracy.”
‘Work with what we have’
Wells also mentioned that Hoosiers will sometimes donate money to outside groups hoping to support candidates in Indiana and around the country – but that “come to find out, none of their money is ever invested in my own state.”
“If I’m a progressive woman who was appalled about (Indiana Senate Bill 1), … and I want to get women elected because we need more women in office, … I’m going to give my money to Emily’s List,” an organization that aids Democratic women who support abortion rights, she said.
However, Emily’s List “does not spend in Indiana,” Wells said. “I can’t even get an endorsement from Emily’s List as an Indiana statewide candidate.”
Instead, she said, national groups mostly sent money to battleground states, not so-called red states, including Indiana.
“Sometimes, these battleground races aren’t even viable. The Democrat’s going to lose,” Wells said. “But all that money gets thrown into the state. … While we’re doing that, we’re letting democracy basically die in the states that aren’t in play.”
Although Brown said he also feels Indiana shouldn’t be written off by the party at the national level, he said he respects those decisions and that the McDermott campaign’s attitude is that “we’re going to work with what we have.”
“Quite frankly, we’re pretty much OK with it,” he added, “because Tom’s a different kind of candidate anyway.”
In some ways, that lack of support from the national party can even be an advantage, Brown argued, as it shows McDermott is not going to go to Washington and “do whatever Chuck Schumer or Joe Biden says.”
“He’s like, ‘Cool, you guys don’t have money for me?’ ” Brown said. “ ‘Great. I don’t have to answer your calls when you ask me to do things, because I’m going to be busy answering Hoosiers’ phone calls instead.’ ”