The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a lower court’s ruling Thursday in a case regarding an Indiana law that requires parents to be notified when a minor seeks an abortion.
The high court sent the case back to the federal Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals “for further consideration in light of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization” – last week’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
In 2017, the Indiana General Assembly passed Senate Bill 404. The law would alter the judicial bypass procedure, which at present is confidential, requiring a parent to be notified if a minor attempts to seek an abortion.
Following a lawsuit filed later that year by the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana granted a temporary injunction preventing the statute from taking effect. The court ruled the parental notification law would create an “undue burden.”
The “undue burden” standard, a central tenet of abortion law, was established by the Supreme Court’s 1992 ruling in Casey, which declared abortion restrictions invalid “if its purpose or effect is to place a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion before the fetus attains viability.”
After appeal, the Seventh Circuit Court upheld the district court’s ruling in 2019.
When the state appealed that judgment to the top of the judicial pyramid, the U.S. Supreme Court returned the case to the Seventh Circuit. However, the lower court upheld its original decision, based again on the precedent set in the Casey decision and other subsequent cases.
By Thursday, though, the legal landscape surrounding abortion had seismically shifted as the Dobbs decision provided a new lens through which the Seventh Circuit could view Indiana’s parental notification law.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita anticipated some abortion-related court decisions could be affected by last week’s Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case. He filed a motion Tuesday requesting the U.S. District Court lift injunctions against the parental notification law and other abortion restrictions.
Rokita issued a statement Thursday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision returning the case to the circuit court.
“Following the landmark Dobbs decision, we eagerly anticipate clearer paths for Indiana’s commonsense laws protecting unborn children and their mothers,” he said. “We are grateful for the new day that has dawned, and we will remain steadfast in our fight for life.”
The ACLU of Indiana and Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Indiana also released a joint statement in response to the decision, calling the law “cruel and misguided.”
“This law is an unconscionable intrusion into patients’ lives and will force health professionals to delay care and disregard their patients’ confidentiality – even when that could be dangerous for their patient’s safety,” the organizations said.
Their statement went on to say: “State laws that mandate parental consent contradict the ethical and professional training of medical professionals, and, in some terrible cases, expose a young person to dangerous situations like abuse.... This is just the beginning of attempts to further restrict abortion access in Indiana, and we will continue to evaluate every avenue available to defend abortion access in the state.”