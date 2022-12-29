TikTok has been banned on Indiana state devices for the last three weeks, the state’s technology office confirmed Thursday.
Graig Lubsen, director of communications and external affairs at the Indiana Office of Technology, said the office “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7.
The Indiana Office of Technology “is constantly testing the state system and making sure that the integrity is intact,” Lubsen said in an email.
It is unclear whether Gov. Eric Holcomb directed the technology office to block the app. Both Lubsen and the governor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.
Indiana is now one of at least 19 states to restrict the app on government devices, according to Reuters. The federal government has taken action against the app as well, including a measure passed by the U.S. Congress that bans TikTok on most federal government-issued devices, with exemptions for national security, law enforcement and research purposes.
This decision isn’t the first step Indiana has taken against the app, whose parent company ByteDance is based in Beijing, China.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed two lawsuits against TikTok in Allen Superior Court Dec. 7. Those suits raised concerns about how well users’ data is protected from being accessed by China’s government, as well as with its age ratings in various app stores.
The technology office’s policy change occurred the same day as Rokita’s lawsuit and two days before Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, called on Holcomb to ban TikTok from state devices in a Dec. 9 interview with The Journal Gazette.
Rokita has continued to speak out against the app, including calling on Hoosiers to “patriotically delete” TikTok from their phones last week.
The attorney general issued another news release Thursday, this time reminding parents of ways they can supervise their children’s online activity, “including blocking harmful apps such as TikTok.”
“Even as we take actions to hold TikTok and other Big Tech companies accountable, we also recognize and respect the primary role of parents in looking out for their kids’ best interests,” Rokita said in a statement. “We’re here to support Hoosier moms and dads in every way possible.”