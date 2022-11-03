The following was released by Attorney General Todd Rokita's office today:
Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in October. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items.
“Hoosiers need to know if purchased items in their homes are flawed,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This month, several recalled products are home related, and it is important you pay close attention in order to keep you and family are safe. Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your recalled product, call my office for help.”
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in October:
- Tea Kettles from Target
- Rubber Straps for Swift Bicycle Bags
- Optimus Gemini Portable Gas Stoves from Katadyn North America
- Desk and Storage Units from MillerKnoll
- Snowmobiles from Bombardier Recreational
- Children’s Sleepwear from Ekouaer
- Scuba Diver Buoyancy Compensator Devices from Cressi-Sub USA
- Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter from Amazon
- E-Bikes from Ancheer
- Outdoor Freezers from U-Line
- Magic Chef Air Fryers from Newair
- Children’s Rings from U.P. Fashion
- Children’s Sleepwear from Jammers Apparel Group
If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to October, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.