Reaction to Friday's Indiana Supreme Court ruling upholding the state's abortion ban:
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.:
“Life wins in Indiana. I’m proud that with today’s court decision, Indiana will continue to be a national leader for protecting the unborn and saving thousands of lives. I join the countless Hoosiers who helped win this victory for life in celebrating this historic day.”
* * *
Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita:
“The Indiana Supreme Court has just upheld the abortion laws passed by the Indiana General Assembly. We celebrate this day – one long in coming, but morally justified. Thank you to all the warriors who have fought for this day that upholds LIFE.”
* * *
Jennifer McCormick, Democratic candidate for Indiana governor:
“Today’s Indiana Supreme Court decision, reinstating the supermajority’s abortion ban passed in a rushed special session nearly a year ago, means women in our state are left without the freedom to make their own health care decisions. Hoosier doctors and nurses are forced to decide quickly what it means to save a woman’s life or face going to jail. The Supreme Court’s refusal to recognize a right to bodily autonomy in our state’s constitution is a danger to our women and girls and makes it more difficult for Indiana to succeed. Hoosier families and businesses expect a state where basic access to health care is protected – not criminalized – and where the lives of women and girls aren’t put in danger because of a divisive political agenda.
“The time has come to let the people decide. I am calling on our Indiana legislature to pass a constitutional amendment giving Hoosier voters the right to a ballot initiative or referendum process. Indiana is in the minority of states that doesn’t allow for this right. Questions of such magnitude should be decided directly by the people of Indiana. Our gerrymandered legislature does not represent the will of the people, and it’s time for the people to have a voice.
“As governor, I’ll continue to fight for every option to return the protections that Indiana women had for 50 years under Roe v. Wade – whether that’s legislation, a constitutional amendment, or a referendum process that gives people a voice on this critical issue.”
* * *
Joint statement from leaders from Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, ACLU of Inediana, All-Options, the Lawyering Project and Women's Med:
“We are devastated by the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling today which will deprive more than 1.5 million people in Indiana — particularly Black, Latino, and Indigenous people, people with low incomes, and LGBTQ+ people, who already face the most challenges when seeking medical care — of life-saving, essential health care. Now, patients will be forced either to flee the state to access abortion if they have the means, seek abortion outside of the health care system, or carry pregnancies against their will with profound medical risk and life-altering consequences. Despite this setback, we’ll keep fighting to restore reproductive rights in Indiana and to help Hooisers get access to the services they need. Today’s decision is not the end of our fight for equitable, compassionate care in Indiana, or the patients in surrounding states who rely on Indiana for access to abortion.”
* * *
House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne:
“This is a tremendously sad day for Hoosiers, but House Democrats will continue to fight for the fundamental right of women and girls to control their own destinies. Throughout the course of the 2022 special session, we heard countless women testify that access to abortion allowed them to do the right thing for themselves and their families. Abortion is a serious and emotional matter, and I believe firmly that it is an issue best left to a woman and her doctor, not politicians. The Indiana Republican abortion ban won’t stop abortions, it will simply ban access to safe abortions. Hoosiers don’t want this future for Hoosier women and girls.
“While today’s decision is disheartening, the fight to secure access to safe and legal reproductive healthcare has just begun. With the Republican’s near-total abortion ban now in effect, we will soon see the full scope of the devastation it will bring to Hoosier women and families. The House Democratic Caucus will continue to fight to reinstate a woman’s right to own her own body.”
* * *
Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl:
“Today is the latest in a line of sad days for the rights of Hoosier women. Over three million women in our state have lost the fundamental right to make decisions about their own bodies and health. Polls have consistently shown that a majority of Hoosiers believe women should have the right to choose.
"The unbalanced supermajority of Republicans in the statehouse are responsible for the consequences that this law will cause. Multitudes of Hoosier women every year will be forced to travel hundreds of extra miles to other states to receive healthcare. The few exceptions provided are likely only exceptions on paper, as bans in other states have shown. Many women will be forced to carry unsafe pregnancies to term because they don’t have the resources to travel, or will be denied care (despite meeting an exception) because of the risk to hospitals facing legal action.
"This decision will not stop the resolve of Hoosier Democrats to restore full reproductive rights for all women in Indiana. In the coming months and years, Democratic legislators will continue proposals to reverse this ban, work to expand access to contraceptives, and fight against Republican attempts to criminalize doctors and women. We stand united with the majority of Hoosiers who want all women in our state to have equal rights — and the right to choose.”
* * *
State Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Fort Wayne:
“While I wasn’t in the legislature last summer when the Indiana Republican near-total abortion ban was rushed through by the majority party, I know that this decision from the Indiana Supreme Court will have huge negative impacts for Hoosier women, girls and families. I’m disappointed in the court’s ruling, which threatens the futures of Indiana women and girls. The freedom to own your own body is fundamental to carving out your own future, and the House Democratic Caucus remains committed to fighting for that right for women. I eagerly await word on how the other, religious-based challenge in the court pans out.”