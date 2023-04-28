The commissioner of Indiana's Department of Workforce Development is stepping down after less than a year on the job, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday.
David Adams was appointed to the role last August and began work Sept. 19. Holcomb said in a news release that Richard Paulk, the department's chief administrative officer, will replace Adams as commissioner beginning May 15.
"Richard’s strategic and financial background in several industries is the right fit as we continue DWD’s service to Hoosiers, whether it is helping them to obtain education and training or finding a job," Holcomb said in a statement. "He will continue to be a great partner with like-minded entities inside and outside of government."
Adams will transition to a new role as an at-large member of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet, Holcomb said.
Paulk, the new commissioner, has a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a master's degree from the University of Michigan.
According to the news release, he joined the department in January and has handled its day-to-day operations.