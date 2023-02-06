State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn will speak at this year's Obama Dinner, the Allen County Democratic Party announced Monday.
Garcia Wilburn, a freshman lawmaker from the Indianapolis area, won the 32nd District seat by fewer than 300 votes last November. The March 9 event will take place at the Grand Wayne Center and will be the second annual Obama Dinner for the county party.
In a news release, the party said Garcia Wilburn plans to talk about the importance of engaging with voters and said her experience in a narrow race "will provide valuable experience for the Allen County Democratic Party’s 2023 candidates" in tight local races.
Outside the Statehouse, Garcia Wilburn is an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis.
Allen County Democratic Party Chair Derek Camp said in a statement that he's excited for Garcia Wilburn to speak at the dinner.
"Her experience winning a race decided by only a few hundred votes will be invaluable to our candidates, our volunteers, and our party as a whole," Camp said. "Dr. Garcia Wilburn knows the time, energy, and effort it takes to win a race in Indiana, and we will be better off listening to what she has to say."