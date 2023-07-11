The state’s equity, inclusion and opportunity chief – the first to hold such a role – still recalls the skepticism that surfaced in 2020 when Gov. Eric Holcomb announced her appointment.
Some made offensive social media comments, questioned the need and also the influence Karrah Herring might have.
But during a Fort Wayne visit Tuesday, Herring didn’t express regrets about leaving a comfortable job at the University of Notre Dame. As she transitioned to state government, Herring said she learned to “read the room” while continuing to push initiatives to help various demographics – including minorities, women and veterans – have better access, opportunities and outcomes, particularly tied to how government touches their lives.
Her work started in February 2021 by “laying a foundation of civility and respect,” Herring told an audience of more than 170 gathered at Clyde Theatre for the 21st session of United Front. The cultural awareness initiative that launched in 2020 has had more than 10,000 participants.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry presented a United Front Founders Award to Iric Headley before Tuesday’s program started. Henry said video recordings of United Front sessions have been viewed almost 90,000 times.
Before Herring spoke, Fort Wayne residents John Morgan, who turns 80 next month, and Rudy Wuttke, who will be 100 in four months, shared during a “Life Lens” session their experiences with race relations and awareness.
Herring, a South Bend native who has a law degree, was director of public affairs at Notre Dame before joining Holcomb’s team.
Echoing a message from a short video to help start her Tuesday presentation, Herring said the key is being curious not judgmental. The daughter of a pastor and a country music fan who loves cowboy boots, Herring started her job by engaging with more than 300 stakeholders.
Herring has visited at least 24 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Her office has partnered in various ways with businesses and organizations including Barnes & Thornes, Indy Chamber, Cummins, United Way of Central Indiana, Wabash College and Vincennes University. One initiative is called Next Level Teams, a 90-minute session on topics including civility and compassion. Herring also mentioned a Pathways to Purpose internship program that has exposed diverse students, often from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, to state government including a meeting with the governor.
Herring worked with other agencies to launch Indiana’s first Equity Data Portal. It includes dashboards centered on health, public safety, social services, education and the workforce. The dashboard includes data like infant mortality rates, which she said can help guide strategy to improve outcomes and even affect funding.
One interactive poll Herring launched with the United Front audience Tuesday centered on the U.S. Supreme Court’s late-June decision that affirmative action should not be used as a factor for college admission.
Of those responding, about 11% said they agree with the decision, 54% disagree and 35% see both sides of the argument. Just 1% indicated they didn’t care either way.
Herring said she could see both sides, but some historic discriminatory practices, such as redlining, can affect people for years.
Conversations must continue and be constructive. Getting people to embrace equity and inclusion, Herring said, requires developing the right messaging, and first ensuring leaders buy in.
“It’s about changing behaviors,” Herring said, “not necessarily beliefs.”
In brief remarks after Herring’s presentation, Sarah Strimmenos, Fort Wayne market president for Old National Bank, told the audience it’s “actually very exciting to see what our state is doing.”
Old National Bank has been a supporter of United Front and has embraced some equity and inclusion strategies in branches beyond its Indiana-based footprint.
“It’s been very impactful for us,” Strimmenos said.