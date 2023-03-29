Area residents met Wednesday in New Haven to share concerns, wants and needs for the future of U.S. 30 with Indiana Department of Transportation officials.
An INDOT team held a public open house at the New Haven Community Center. About a dozen residents and local government officials attended the open house on the U.S. 30 East part of the ProPEL project.
The planning and environment linkages study – also known as a PEL – will take about two years, and improvements might not happen for 10 to 15 years, said Ryan Carrington, a civil engineer with the architecture, engineering and planning firm DLZ. He and Erin Pipkin, owner of Compass Outreach Solutions, are the team for the eastern portion.
Carrington and Pipkin will compile environmental, community and economic input, and planning and environment linkages studies for the entire project, which will be finished in fall 2024. ProPEL covers U.S. 30 from the Ohio border to Indiana 49 in Valparaiso and U.S. 31 south from U.S. 30 to Hamilton County. The eastern section, which was the subject of Wednesday’s meeting, goes from Ohio to Beech Road at the Marshall County border.
The project will not affect the anything within the borders of Fort Wayne and New Haven, Pipkin said.
Carrington said state department started ProPEL because of the need for U.S. 30 improvements.
“I’m sure safety is a big part of it,” he said.
The two held meetings in Warsaw and Columbia City earlier this month, and Carrington and Pipkin have previously met with economic development officials and other groups to hear ideas and concerns. Pipkin said INDOT wants to start with public input before presenting possible changes.
“There will be a lot of alternatives,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it’ll all go through.”
The needs and requests of Warsaw and Columbia City differ from each other and Allen County, Pipkin said.
Carrington said U.S. 30 could become a limited access highway, a safe route for truckers, or every section could be developed based on local needs.
Gerry Wyss of Fort Wayne was concerned about farmers east of New Haven. The area is heavily agricultural, and some farms are only accessible from U.S. 30, he said. Farmers also drive farm equipment on the highway.
Shan Gunawardena, Fort Wayne director of public works, said without planning, U.S. 30 could become like Coliseum Boulevard, once a bypass for U.S. 30 but now full of traffic lights that slow the flow of vehicles. The section of U.S. 30 between Merrillville and Joliet, Illinois, is slowed by traffic lights now, he added.
Businesses want a freeway near them, Gunawardena said. With fewer lights, it could take 50 minutes to an hour to travel between the two cities and less than 30 minutes to travel to Lake Michigan. More lights will slow traffic down, he said.
Some attendees spoke against J-turn exits because semis and trailers have difficulty maneuvering them. Some asked that road connections to the highway be preserved.
Brian Hockmeyer of Monroeville suggested that some more developed areas could have an overpass or bypass for trucks and a separate section for drivers wanting local access.
“You might be building two new highways to replace that one,” he said.
People can submit comments, subscribe to emails and learn more about the project online at www.propelus30.com