New federal statistics show a tiny easing of inflation in the Midwest aided by a dip in prices at the pump.

New federal statistics show a tiny easing of inflation in the Midwest between July 2021 and July 2022 -- aided by a dip in prices at the pump.

Year-over-year inflation stood at 8.6% in July, compared to 9.5% in June, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.

The Midwest's and the national inflation rates as measured by the index crept closer to each other, differing by only one-tenth of a percentage point -- 8.6% in the Midwest and 8.5% nationally.

The month-over-month reduction came largely from prices for fuel and energy, both in the nation and the Midwest -- although those prices are still up substantially from a year ago.

Gasoline prices in the Midwest, while up 46.8% from July 2021, dropped by 8.8% from June. Nationally, the cost of gas dropped slightly less, 7.7%.

Household energy prices in the Midwest dropped 1.9% from June to July, but still were up 21.9% from July 2021. Nationally, the price of energy rose by 0.3%.    

The Midwest's food prices went up in July, both from June and July 2021 -- while eating out saw smaller increases.

Eating at home in the Midwest was up 15% from July 2021 and 1.5% from June. Eating out rose 8.3% from last year and 0.8% from June.

Combined, the cost of food in the Midwest outpaced the national scene's -- up 12.4% here compared to 10.9% nationally.

“We know we live in unusual times when we are delighting that annual inflation was only 8.6%, but here we are,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute.

Given that the inflation target is around 2%, the current numbers remain high, and it's difficult to predict the future, she said.

Uncertainties , she added, include what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates and shifting consumer and business demand in the face of inflation.

Also, the rising cost of necessities -- food, energy and transportation -- makes for little budgetary wiggle room, Blakeman said, so month-to-month vigilance through the end of the year is in order.

"Unfortunately, it looks like higher prices are with us to stay for a bit longer," she said, adding: "I am cautious about celebrating this (one-month inflationary) decline just yet."

