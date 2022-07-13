As gas, food and housing prices continue to rise nationwide, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its June consumer price index Wednesday, showing a 9.1% increase compared to last year – the highest since November 1981.
The Midwest numbers outpaced those nationwide, with a 9.5% increase in inflation.
“We want to see some inflation, and the goal is to be around 2%,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “We are well over 2%, so nothing good is happening there.”
The consumer price index is calculated from a “basket of consumer goods and services,” Blakeman said, and is looked at both month-over-month and year-over-year. She said the index saw inflation in new car prices about a year ago, but now there are “significant pressures” on items people must buy regularly.
The inflation rate for nondurable goods in the Midwest was 17.4%, compared with 16.2% nationwide. Grocery prices were up 12.2% nationwide and 14.3% in the Midwest.
In June, regional gas prices rose 64.4% and national gas prices were up 59.9% compared to last year. Household energy prices were also up 24.6% in the Midwest and 21.9% nationally.
One of the only areas where Midwest prices were lower than those nationwide was in used vehicles. There was a regional 6.3% increase and a 7.1% increase nationally.
Consumers can make some changes in their budgets, but prices are affecting everything from clothing to groceries – items people need every day.
“You can do things in your budget to make prices less by substitution or avoidance,” Blakeman said, “but it’s getting impossible to avoid.”
Blakeman also said she is watching the price of diesel fuel as an indicator, even though it isn’t included in the consumer price index. Since diesel is used in trucks moving products across the country, its price can affect the cost of consumer goods.
She said she believes that the price was about $6.25 per gallon in June and is now $5.99.
While that price may continue decreasing, Blakeman said it’s still nearly impossible to accurately predict what the future looks like for inflation.
“We are living in unprecedented times,” Blakeman said. “We have no idea what’s coming next.”
Mark Harmrick, Washington bureau chief for the personal finance website Bankrate.com, said gas prices that have recently fallen could indicate some hope on the horizon, even as the national average is about $4.50 per gallon. He said it also helps that the price for crude oil fell below $100 a barrel.
The mismatch between demand and supplies of goods and the strong job market has supported inflation, Hamrick said, but the Federal Reserve is looking to reduce demand through rate hikes.
“Federal Reserve officials have expressed confidence, as they must, that rising prices won’t induce a recession,” Hamrick said in a statement Wednesday. “Fingers crossed on that front.”