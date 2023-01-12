Inflation continued to slow last month, particularly in the Midwest, a government report stated Thursday.
Year-over-year inflation was 6.5% nationwide in December, according to U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. That compares to 6.4% in November.
Last month’s Midwest inflation rate was 6%.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, said that while it’s a relief to see inflation easing, many households aren’t feeling much of it.
That’s because the prices of certain goods, particularly groceries, and utilities including electricity and natural gas are still in double digits, she said.
The cost of groceries was up 13% in the region, higher than the national rate of 11.8%.
One major bright spot is gas prices, which declined by almost 16% in the Midwest last month. Prices were also lower in December than the same month in 2021. Nationwide, gasoline prices fell by 9.4% in December and are now down by 1.5% year over year.
“The price drop for gasoline was helpful, but for most folks, they didn’t get to enjoy the full benefit of the price drop because other necessities were still uncomfortably high,” Blakeman said in a statement.
“December’s data show we are starting to see the ripple effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes – prices aren’t escalating as much – but inflation rates are nowhere close to the 2% target,” she said.
Business leaders are watching inflation numbers closely.
Survey results released Thursday by the Conference Board found CEOs in the U.S. and worldwide ranked inflation as their second biggest external concern for 2023. The Conference Board is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank in New York.
PNC Financial Services Group’s baseline forecast is for a mild recession starting in the spring.
