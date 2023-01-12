Inflation continued to slow last month, particularly in the Midwest, a government report stated Thursday.
Year-over-year inflation was 6.5% nationwide in December, according to U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was lower in the Midwest at 6%.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, said that while it’s a relief to see inflation easing, many households aren’t feeling much of it.
She said that’s because certain goods, particularly groceries, and utilities such as electricity and natural gas are still in double-digits.
The cost of groceries, or “food at home,” was up 13% in the region, higher than the national rate of 11.8%.
One major bright spot is gas prices, which declined by almost 16% in the Midwest last month. Prices were also lower in December than the same month in 2021.
“The price drop for gasoline was helpful, but for most folks, they didn’t get to enjoy the full benefit of the price drop because other necessities were still uncomfortably high,” Blakeman said in an email. “December’s data show we are starting to see the ripple effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes – prices aren’t escalating as much – but inflation rates are nowhere close to the 2% target.”