Inflation slowed in November, new data shows, although prices in the Midwest remain high.
The Consumer Price Index, a metric that measures the cost of consumer goods, rose just 0.1% from October to November on a seasonally adjusted basis.
However, the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics show that prices are still significantly higher than in November 2021.
In the Midwest, inflation year over year was 6.8%, slightly less than the national rate of 7.1%.
The cost of goods other than food and energy also increased 5.5% from November 2021 to last month, also lower than the national rate.
Food costs, though, have risen more quickly than those nationally, as “food at home,” or groceries, increased in price by 11.7% in the Midwest compared with 10.6% nationally. Food “away from home,” such as from a restaurant, also outpaced the rate of inflation nationally, 9.1% to 8.5%.
Areas where the Midwest fared better than the national average included the costs of housing, rent and fuel, all of which saw prices rise at slower rates than the national average.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, called the November numbers a “mixed bag,” noting the cooling of overall inflation as well as the still-high costs of food and energy.
“As the effects of the interest rate increases start to ripple through the economy, we can expect to see inflation slow in the months ahead,” Blakeman said, referencing the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates to their highest level in 15 years. “But in the interim, this is a difficult spot as prices on necessities like groceries and natural gas remain high while people and businesses are paying more on credit cards and other variable-rate loans.”