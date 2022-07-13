The federal government’s recent infusion of money into infrastructure projects has launched a renewed effort to reestablish passenger rail service from Fort Wayne to Chicago.
The nonprofit Northeast Indiana Passenger Rail Association, based in Fort Wayne, is working to persuade state and federal transportation officials to allocate some of the estimated $36 billion for passenger rail projects nationwide to renew the region’s passenger trains, said Geoff Paddock, passenger rail association board member.
The $36 billion is part of the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, that President Joe Biden signed into law in November.
Paddock, who has been involved in the passenger rail issue for at least decade, said he and other passenger rail association officials met last week with Michael Smith, newly named Indiana’s Secretary of Transportation. Paddock, a Democratic Fort Wayne city councilman, is also authoring a nonbinding resolution urging support to be introduced at City Council, possibly as soon as July 26.
“Since we have $36 billion set aside from infrastructure, we’re trying to convince INDOT to apply for (funds for) upgrades to our route,” Paddock said.
The estimated cost of the rail upgrades through Indiana is $900 million, which, if funded in a typical 80%-20% split, would be about $700 million in federal dollars for construction costs, he said.
“I think it was very encouraging,” he said of the meeting, which included Fred Lanahan, NIPRA board president, and Jack Daniel, member. “We had a very upbeat discussion about the economic development aspects of this project.”
Passenger service from Fort Wayne was halted in 1990, making a station in Waterloo the nearest place to board a Chicago-bound train.
The Fort Wayne proposal may not be the only one being advanced in Indiana – another bid is likely to come from an Indianapolis-based passengers’ association that would like to see a line from Indianapolis to Gary and then on to Chicago. A representative of that association also was at last week’s meeting, Paddock said.
He said the local group has put in the time, work and money to justify consideration. An economic impact study and an environmental impact study already have been financed and completed. And, although they were issued several years ago, the findings likely are still valid, Paddock said.
The studies also showed several communities in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois were willing to work and commit money together, he said.
Among work required would be additional track installation, signaling, highway overpass construction and train equipment, Paddock said. Additional money would likely be required for station buildings, but that might be able to be raised at the local level, he said.
Mayor Tom Henry discussed the project, among other topics, when he met Feb. 8 with Gov. Eric Holcomb, John Perlich, mayoral spokesman. confirmed Wednesday.
A City Council-passed resolution would show further commitment by the city, Paddock said.
“We believe we have earned our way to get some of this done,” he said. “I think this is important – we need to remind INDOT we’ve spent a lot of time and spending on this, … and we’re serious about it.”