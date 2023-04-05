Insurance companies are asked to implement a 60-day cancellation moratorium for policyholders in storm-impacted areas, including Allen County.
Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard issued a bulletin directing insurance companies to offer that, according to a Wednesday news release.
Along with Allen County, the directive specifically covers Benton, Cass, Clinton, Howard, Johnson, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties. It requires insurance companies to grant a 60-day extension to policyholders to make premium payments without risk of penalties or policy cancellation. The insurance department requests that companies work with those impacted during the moratorium by allowing a payment plan or extending the payment due date.
Additionally, the state is extending a similar courtesy to companies and licensees with a 60-day grace period for renewal and cancellations for all licensees, certificate holders and registrants in the above counties. It includes premium tax and surplus lines premium tax filings.
The extension also applies to continuing education requirements for producers from impacted areas.
Late penalties assessed during that time will be waived.