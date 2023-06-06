Fort Wayne/Allen County
The Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center will extend hours as the city welcomes the International German Genealogy Partnership’s 2023 Conference.
This the first time that partnership has chosen to host its conference in Fort Wayne, a Tuesday news release said.
The local Genealogy Center is hosting a full-day pre-conference Thursday and will extend hours for in-person Connection Sessions throughout the event. Volunteers and staff will be on site to assist conference-goers with genealogical research.
Early hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. when the library normally opens. Later hours – until 8 p.m. – will be on Friday.
The Grand Wayne Convention Center is hosting the conference, expected to have 600 in attendance, Friday through Sunday.
The timing of the conference intentionally coincides with the city’s annual Germanfest.
Area
Decatur raising money for park, recreation areas
Decatur residents will soon enjoy new outdoor amenities if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its $50,000 goal by Aug. 5.
If successful, the project led by the city of Decatur will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.
Funds from this campaign will be used to create Decatur’s first dog park, revamp a co-ed softball field and stock a pond adjacent to the dog park.
Since the CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $7.8 million in public funds and an additional $6.6 million in matching IHCDA funds. The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities with 501c3 or 501c4 status and local units of government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project. Information is online at https://www.patronicity.com/project/kekionga_project__decatur#!/
– Journal Gazette