George Rongos, founder of George's International Market just south of downtown, has died. He was 87.
Rongos died peacefully Sunday at his home "with his loving wife and family by his side," George's International Market's Facebook page said.
"George touched so many and we would like to thank you all for the love and support all the years of his life," the Facebook post said. "We will always remember George in all the ways we knew him."
Rongos opened his international grocery and bakery at 2041 Taylor St. in 1985. He told The Journal Gazette in 2001 he believed a large international grocery store that caters to all cultures was needed in Fort Wayne.
The business started as a small fruit market on Taylor Street, according to a Journal Gazette story in 2015, and later moved to Broadway and Taylor in 2001.
The Rongos family said then they knew what foods to stock in their stores because customers told them what to buy.
The business received one of Mayor Tom Henry's facade grants in 2009 to help improve the exterior signage, transforming a rustic look to a colorful and clean logo.
Greg Leatherman, the city's director of community development, said in 2015 that the changes helped attract a Subway restaurant and develop a used car lot on the corner at Taylor Street into a new gas station. The Rongos said that after making changes partially funded with the $40,000 facade grant that their business increased about 15%, leading the way to other business growth.