The International Village smelled as exotic as the cinnamon and spice of Filipino food and as comforting as Romanian chimney cakes, both cooking on site Saturday afternoon at the Freimann Square parking lot.
The annual festival’s senses-stimulating atmosphere of different music, unique food and performers in traditional costumes drew in people attending neighboring events at the Three Rivers Festival.
Jessica and John-Michael Segyde of Fort Wayne stopped by after a biking scavenger hunt. They hoped to find something from his Romanian heritage.
The chimney cakes were rolled out as strips of dough, then wrapped around a rod and put into a glass oven where people could watch theirs bake.
“I get the feeling people are trying new things, getting out of their comfort zone,” Jessica said.
She liked how happy everyone seemed and the opportunities the event provided. “Even if it’s just for five minutes, I get to explore another culture and maybe learn something,” she said.
Al Metel, who helped found the Multicultural Council of Greater Fort Wayne, which led to the International Village, said the intent was always to introduce local residents to the varied cultures represented by their neighbors.
Originally, the event featured a different culture each day, but in 2013, festival officials brought all cultures together, a melting pot of food, costumes, music and dancing.
“Having it in one spot makes it apparent how many different cultures we have in Fort Wayne,” said Anna Baer, Three Rivers Festival Board member and chairwoman for the International Village. It also allows people from different cultures a chance to interact and broaden their experiences.
Mo Elkharbotly, originally from Egypt and owner of Lu Garden, said, “I have a lot of friends here. I have Romanian friends. I have Italian friends. And we share cultures.”
Egypt has a lot of diversity in cities, and Elkharbotly’s first time at the International Village gave him a feeling of home as he shared Egyptian history and sold succulent plants from around the world.
“I’m planning to come here every year,” Elkharbotly said. “Even if I don’t have anything to sell, I’ll be here.”
This was the International Village’s second year in the Freimann lot after setting up shop in several locations.
“I know it’s been busier than it was last year,” Baer said. More people visited, and 15 organizations or businesses shared cultures from their booths.
More than 20 acts, including Scottish folk musicians in kilts and Chinese dancers in Hanfu, performed continuously Friday night and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Baer said they were able to fill performance slots even when acts had to drop out.
Metel said the weather brought people out and having everything under one large tent – instead of individual tents for social distancing – gave a sense of community and a place to shelter in Friday’s rain.
Lucy Flores at the booth for Casa de Dios church from Garrett said that visitors let the church volunteers know they wait for the return each year. Casa de Dios has sold Guatemalan tacos and food at the International Village for about five years.
La Pupuseria returned for a third year serving pupusas – corn cakes cooked on a griddle with pork, cheese, beans or a combination. For some, they’re a reminder of family, said Eva Calderon, whose family cooks the treats at the village.
The family also makes a lot of friends each year, she said.
Anna Bau, formerly of Italy, shared crostatina tarts and cookies baked using her father’s recipes for the first time at the event. She hoped to connect with the community as Da Lucio Italian Bakery moves from farmers markets to a brick-and-mortar store. Bau said she likes to share her culture.
Some groups with booths used the festival as outreach. Amani Family Services, which advocates for refugees and helps them access services including mental health assistance, came to spread the word about their services.
The Hispanic Leadership Coalition of Northeast Indiana had a booth for the first time. Anna Galgamez, the coalition’s secretary, said the organization has begun a growth push and used the International Village as an opportunity “to connect with all kinds of people.”
Baer hopes this year’s attendance leads to an even better International Village next year.
“We definitely want to build off this and make it bigger,” she said.