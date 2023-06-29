About 150 volunteers wearing matching bright blue Intern Day of Service T-shirts busied themselves at four Fort Wayne Community elementary schools Thursday, taking on such tasks as landscaping and repainting playground equipment.
The college interns' workplaces – MedPro Group, Zimmer Biomet, Fort Wayne Metals, Ash Brokerage, Do it Best and Weigand Construction – offered the opportunity to promote servant leadership and immerse the participants in the community, said Alex Blauvelt of MedPro Group.
"We want the Fort Wayne area to know larger companies see what kinds of investments are being made in the community, and we want to invest as well," he said.
Fort Wayne Community Schools gladly accepted the help to rejuvenate the curb appeal of Fairfield, Harrison Hill, South Wayne and Study elementary schools. Pete Smith, maintenance and operations manager, said the nearly 30,000-student district lacks the staff to complete the tasks.
"We're never going to turn down the opportunity to have 150 volunteers help so do some of this stuff," Smith said.