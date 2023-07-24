Interstate 69 in Huntington County was closed today for an extended period after a crash with three semis and a pickup truck.
Southbound traffic on Interstate 69 was backed up and at a standstill for an unknown reason on the Salamonie River Bridge near mile marker 276 when the crash happened about 12:50 p.m., the Huntington County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
A semi failed to slow down and stop and struck another semi in the rear. The collision caused the second semi to crash into the pickup truck in front of it, which crashed into the semi in front of it.
The drivers of the first three vehicles were transported for treatment for minor injuries. The first three vehicles were towed because of extensive damage, the news release said.
The driver of the final semi struck was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.