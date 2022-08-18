The invasive spotted lanternfly, which could affect grape growers and other producers, has migrated to northeast Indiana.
Purdue University said in a Thursday news release the lanternfly was seen last month in Huntington County, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County.
Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses “a significant agricultural risk to wine grape growers and honeybee and walnut tree producers.”
While the spotted lanternfly feeds on more than 100 different types of plants, the insect can reproduce only when feeding on walnut trees, grape vines or tree of heaven, Sadof said in a statement.
One of the best defenses that wine grape growers can take against the spotted lanternfly is learning to identify the life stages of the insect and remaining vigilant inspecting for them, said a statement from Elizabeth Long, Purdue University assistant professor of horticulture crop entomology.
“Several of the insecticides grape growers currently use for other insect pests will also knock down the spotted lanternfly, so there is no need to make additional sprays as a preventative at this time,” Long said.
“Looking to next season, the same strategy is needed. Keeping an eye out for spotted lanternfly hitchhikers and avoiding moving items that are likely to accidentally move insects along are key. Spotted lanternfly populations feeding on wine grape vines can severely reduce winter hardiness or kill the crop altogether.”
Brock Harpur, Purdue assistant professor of entomology, said beekeeping equipment can also provide the perfect spot for spotted lanternflies to lay eggs.
“It is imperative for beekeepers to keep a careful eye out for signs of the spotted lanternfly in their area and on their equipment,” Harpur said. “Should the spotted lanternfly become established in all parts of Indiana, it is expected that honeydew, the secretion that spotted lanternfly leave behind, will become part of our late-summer honey harvest.”
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources asks all residents to search for and report spotted lanternfly sightings.
Anyone spotting the insect should photograph it and send the image and location to DEPP@dnr.in.gov, or call 1-866-No-Exotic.