Ohio investigators now have more information about the death of a 14-year-old girl whose 1960 abduction, rape and slaying remain unsolved.
Nancy Lee Eagleson’s sisters asked Paulding County Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp to order the girl’s body to be removed from Live Oak Cemetery for further investigation into the cold case.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the second autopsy showed how Eagleson actually died about 62 years later.
Eagleson’s sisters pursued permission to obtain more DNA evidence after the April Tinsley cold case was solved in 2018. Police in the Tinsley case used DNA evidence collected from the body of the 8-year-old girl who was raped and killed in 1988 to identify and convict her murderer.
The Ohio investigation didn’t crack that cold case, but it offered more information than investigators previously had.
The initial autopsy report showed Eagleson’s cause of death as a single gunshot wound from a .22-caliber firearm, and investigators had said she was believed to have been shot under the chin and died as a result, Sheriff Jason Landers of Paulding County said in a statement.
The autopsy performed in October showed Eagleson was shot twice, however. She had wounds under her chin and in her right eye.
“The shot in her right eye is what killed her, according to the forensic professionals,” Landers said.
Eagleson was abducted on Nov. 13, 1960, while she and her 5-year-old sister, Sheryl, were walking home from a movie theater about 7:30 p.m. Two raccoon hunters found Eagleson’s body about 2:30 a.m. some 100 feet into woods roughly 7 miles from where she lived.
During the October autopsy, a forensic pathologist found a .22-caliber bullet and five small fibers from the pelvic and upper femur region. The fibers will not be tested by the lab, the news release said.
A .22-caliber H&R model 922, 22 LR revolver was turned over to investigators by a local resident who said the gun was used to kill Eagleson. Although the bullet was from a .22-caliber firearm, it was determined to be “unsuitable for comparison/identification purposes due to the lack of sufficient class and individual characteristics,” the news release said.
Landers said the journey has been a roller coaster for Eagleson’s family.
“With the discovery of the bullet in the casket, there were high hopes the scientist in the lab would have something to work with to compare to potential firearms,” he said. “That is now not going to happen.”
Landers said his department will continue to make staff available to Eagleson’s family and take information related to the investigation.
“There is still hope that something will break in this case,” Landers said. “It is very, very cold, but not closed.”
Anyone with information regarding Eagleson’s slaying is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791 or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit at 855-224-6446.
Anonymous tips can be sent online at www.pauldingohsheriff.com.