Mary Ann Long seemed amazed within moments of arriving at the Northeast Indiana Iris Society’s showcase of more than 100 irises in downtown Fort Wayne.
Long paused Sunday at a table of tall bearded irises near the entrance and turned to her companion with a question.
“You ever see one black before?” Long asked, referring to the variety labeled “black mirror.”
That flower was unique to the show, which featured about 110 irises of various types and colors. Entries included the varieties “peebee and jay,” an iris with coloring akin to peanut butter and jelly; “autumn tease,” which has yellow and orange tones; and “magical encounter,” which is pink.
“No other flowers come in such variety of colors,” said Alvie Bebertz of the local iris group. “They’re God’s flowers.”
Entry to the three-hour show was included in admission at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. The local iris society holds the annual event to educate the public about the flower and recruit members.
“You have to have a passion for it,” Lana Wolfe, a longtime member and current president.
Wolfe showed multiple irises, including an example of the “high octane” variety. Its coloring is red brown with patches of yellow. Wolfe said it’s particularly striking in bright light.
“The gold just jumps out at you,” she said.
A self-described flower fanatic, Wolfe said she enjoys growing flowers from seed, as does Brian Wendel, the local group’s vice president.
“He grows things to perfection,” Wolfe said. “He has impeccable gardens.”
Wendel shared tips for beginning iris gardeners. Start with good soil, he said, and give the flowers attention without overly pampering them.
“Have fun and enjoy the process,” Wendel added, noting that irises are relatively easy to grow.
Some attendees, including Long, indicated they don’t grow irises. Long appreciates those who do.
“We look forward to coming to this,” she said.
Long added that she and her companion also planned to see the conservatory’s butterfly exhibit, which ends June 25, during their visit.
“It’s a win-win,” she said.